The "US Opioid Addiction Market and Competitive Landscape - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
US Opioid Addiction Market Report provides comprehensive insights into Opioid Addiction pipeline products, Opioid Addiction epidemiology, Opioid Addiction market valuations and forecast, Opioid Addiction drugs sales and competitive landscape in the US.
The research is classified into seven sections - Opioid Addiction treatment options, pipeline products, market analysis comprising of epidemiology, key products marketed, market valuations and forecast, drugs sales and market shares.
Research Scope:
- Opioid Addiction pipeline: Find out the products in clinical trials for the treatment of Opioid Addiction by development phase 3, phase 2, and phase 1, by pharmacological class and companies developing the products
- Opioid Addiction epidemiology: Find out the number of patients diagnosed (prevalence) with Opioid Addiction in the US
- Opioid Addiction drugs: Identify key products marketed and prescribed for Opioid Addiction in the US, including trade name, molecule name, and company
- Opioid Addiction drugs sales: Find out the sales revenues of Opioid Addiction drugs in the US
- Opioid Addiction market valuations: Find out the market size for Opioid Addiction drugs in 2021 in the US. Find out how the market advanced from 2019 and forecast to 2027
- Opioid Addiction drugs market share: Find out the market shares for key Opioid Addiction drugs in the US
Benefits of this Research:
- Support monitoring and reporting national Opioid Addiction market analysis and sales trends
- Track competitor drugs sales and market share in the US Opioid Addiction market
- Track competitive developments in Opioid Addiction market and present key issues and learnings
- Synthesize insights for Opioid Addiction market and products to drive business performance
- Answer key business questions about the Opioid Addiction market
- Evaluate commercial market opportunity assessment, positioning, and segmentation for Opioid Addiction products
- Supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies
Key Topics Covered:
1) Opioid Addiction Treatments
2) Opioid Addiction Pipeline
3) US Opioid Addiction Epidemiology
4) Marketed Drugs for Opioid Addiction in US
5) US Opioid Addiction Market Size and Forecast
6) US Opioid Addiction Products Sales and Forecast
7) US Opioid Addiction Market Competitive Landscape
8) Methodology
List of Tables
1. Opioid Addiction Phase 3 Clinical Trials, 2022
2. Opioid Addiction Phase 2 Clinical Trials, 2022
3. Opioid Addiction Phase 1 Clinical Trials, 2022
4. Opioid Addiction Epidemiology, US, 2021 - 2027
5. Marketed Drugs for Opioid Addiction, US, 2021
6. Opioid Addiction Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2019 - 2027
7. Opioid Addiction Drugs Sales ($), US, 2019 - 2027
List of Figures
1. Opioid Addiction Epidemiology, US, 2021 - 2027
2. Opioid Addiction Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2019 - 2027
3. Opioid Addiction Drugs Market Share (%), US, 2021
