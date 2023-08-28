DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 28, 2023--
The "Pet Treats and Chews in the U.S. - 5th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
25% of pet owners were very concerned about the rising prices of pet treats.
Pet treats and chews have experienced what can only be described as phenomenal growth in the past several years, exceeding overall pet industry growth in both 2020 and 2021 with double-digit increases driven by pandemic-driven demand and correspondingly high purchase rates.
This growth continued in 2022, but although sales remained robust, a significant portion of the dollar increases was driven by the inflationary conditions that impacted nearly every corner of the US economy. Pet treat and chew marketers had to overcome the challenge of many pet owners being unable to afford even basic necessities, let alone discretionary products.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Four Product Categories
- Other Marketing Classifications
- Notes on Human Grade Pet Foods
- Report Methodology
- Generational Breakouts
- Market Size and Composition
- Sales Growth Continues to Accelerate
- Sales Growth by Animal Type
- Indulgent Treats Tops in Sales
- Sales by Distribution Channel
- Annual Expenditure on Treats and Chews
- Market Outlook
- Pet Owners Rely on Pet Treats & Chews
- Economic Pressures Persist Despite Lessening Inflation
- Pet Treats Market Not Spared Substantial Headwinds
- Focus on Affordability in Pet Food and Treats
- Pet Treats Provide "Family" Bonding Moments
- Human/Animal Bond Part of Humanization Trend
- Treats for Training
- Intensified Focus on Health and Wellness
- Pet Obesity and Aging Pets Contribute to Health Concerns
- Declining Dog Population
- Functional Pet Treats Compete with Other Treatments
- Dental Treats Provide Oral Care Benefits
- Cannabis/CBD Treats Help with Anxiety, Pain
- Pet Owners Less Concerned About Pet Treat Safety
- Competition from Wet Pet Food
- Looking Ahead
- Pet Treats Sales to Near $18 Billion by 2027
- COMPETITIVE TRENDS
- Competitive Overview
- Market Structure and Retail Dynamics
- Pet Treat Sales Controlled by Big Five
- Raw Food Marketers Field Treats, Bones, Animal Parts
- Mergers, Acquisitions, Investments, and Expansions
- Kibble Marketers Battle Fresh Food Takeover with Treats
- Pet Owners Loyal to Food, Treat Brands
- The Retail Landscape
- Pet Treats Tend to Be Unplanned, Impulse Purchases
- Private-Label Treats Follow Trends
- Customer Rewards Programs
- Retailer-Exclusive Products
- Autoship and Treat Subscription Boxes
- MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS
- Trends in Treats and Chews
- Treats and Chews Follow Pet Food Trends
- Made in the USA Top Product Claim
- Treat Purchase Rate by Specialty Formulation
- Treat Purchase Rate by Texture/Size/Shape of Treat
- Natural and Organic Treats
- Humanization
- Human-Grade Treats
- Functional Treats
- CBD Treats
- Dental Treats and Chews
- Limited- and Single-Ingredient Treats and Chews
- Freeze-Dried and Air-Dried/Dehydrated Treats
- Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility
- Plant-Based Treats
- Treats for a Cause
- Low-Calorie Treats
- Trends in Rawhides and Long-Lasting Edible Chews
- Trends in Cat Treats
- THE CONSUMER
- Note on Pet Population Figures
- Two Data Sources
- Pet Treat Purchasing Patterns
- Indulgent Treats Are the Most Popular Choice
- Cat Owners Treat Usage Increases
- Long-Term Treat Usage
- Number of Treat Bags Purchased
- Treat-Giving Frequency
- Treat Usage Rates by Number of Pets
- Pet Treat/Chew Usage Rates by Size of Dog
- Treat Usage Rates by Age of Pet
- Treat Purchasing by Channel
- Autoship/Subscription Delivery
- Treat Purchasing by Brand
- Treat Purchasing Demographic Patterns by Brand
- OPPORTUNITIES IN THE PET TREATS MARKET
- Affordable Options
- Health and Wellness
- Functional Products
- Cat Treats
- Alternative Proteins
- alternative protein ingredients in pet food and treats", 2023 (percent of dog and cat owners)
- Sourcing and Transparency
- Omnichannel Marketing Replacing In-Store Experiences
CHAPTER 2: MARKET TRENDS
- CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS
- INTRODUCTION
- Market Definition
- Four Product Categories
- Other Marketing Classifications
- Notes on Human Grade Pet Foods
- Report Methodology
- Generational Breakouts
- MARKET SIZE AND COMPOSITION
- Sales Growth Continues to Accelerate
- Sales Growth by Animal Type
- Indulgent Treats Tops in Sales
- Sales by Distribution Channel
- Annual Expenditure on Treats and Chews
- MARKET OUTLOOK
- Pet Owners Rely on Pet Treats & Chews
- Economic Pressures Persist Despite Lessening Inflation
- Pet Treats Market Not Spared Substantial Headwinds
- Owners Cut Back on Pet Treat Spending
- Focus on Affordability in Pet Food and Treats
- 2019 vs. 2021 vs. 2023 (percent of category purchasers)
- Pet Treats Provide "Family" Bonding Moments
- Human/Animal Bond Part of Humanization Trend
- Shift to Alternative Protein Pet Treats Influenced by Human Trends
- food and treats", 2023 (percent of dog and cat owners)
- Treats for Training
- Intensified Focus on Health and Wellness
- Owners, 2023 (percent of dog and cat owners)
- Pet Treats As Pet Health Products
- Pet Obesity and Aging Pets Contribute to Health Concerns
- Declining Dog Population
- Functional Pet Treats Compete with Other Treatments
- Dental Treats Provide Oral Care Benefits
- Cannabis/CBD Treats Help with Anxiety, Pain
- Pet Owners Less Concerned About Pet Treat Safety
- Competition from Wet Pet Food
- LOOKING AHEAD
- Pet Treats Sales to Near $18 Billion by 2027
CHAPTER 3: COMPETITIVE TRENDS
- CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS
- COMPETITIVE OVERVIEW
- Market Structure and Retail Dynamics
- Pet Treat Sales Controlled by Big Five
- Raw Food Marketers Field Treats, Bones, Animal Parts
- Mergers, Acquisitions, Investments, and Expansions
- Three Dog Bakery Acquisition
- Alphia Partners with Better Choice Company
- Natural Balance and Canidae Merge
- Purina Acquires Red Collar Pet Treats Factory
- Mars' Temptations Enters Cat Food Market
- Post Acquires Pet Brands from Smucker
- Beach Point Capital Acquires Controlling Stake in Wet Noses
- Mars Petcare Acquires Champion Petfoods
- Perdue Farms Renovates Treat Facility
- Encompass Pet Group Acquires WildPaw
- Chasing Our Tails Buys K9 Candy Kitchen
- General Mills Increases Co-Packer Production But Plans to Close Plant
- BrightPet Nutrition Group Acquires Bravo! Pet Foods
- Premium Pet Food Brand Ziwi Acquires New Zealand-Based Freeze-Dried Foods
- Antelope Acquires Ark Naturals
- Mars Petcare Expands Treat Production
- Garnett Station Partners Acquires Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming
- Tuffy's Treat Co. Acquires Finley's Barkery
- Worldwise Acquires Pet Factory
- The Honest Kitchen Receives Investment
- Dane Creek Capital Corp. Acquires Pet Treats Maker Wodema Industries
- Phelps Pet Products Acquires Treat Production Equipment from Simmons Pet Foods
- Wild Earth Receives Investment
- Made by Nacho Receives Investment
- "I and love and you" Receives Investment
- Manna Pro Acquires Oxbow Animal Health
- Kibble Marketers Battle Fresh Food Takeover with Treats
- Smucker Downsizes Pet Food Portfolio, Post Buys In
- General Mills Ramps Down Treat Production
- Pet Owners Loyal to Food, Treat Brands
- THE RETAIL LANDSCAPE
- Pet Treats Tend to Be Unplanned, Impulse Purchases
- Private-Label Treats Follow Trends
- Customer Rewards Programs
- Retailer-Exclusive Products
- Autoship and Treat Subscription Boxes
CHAPTER 4: MARKETING & NEW PRODUCT TRENDS
- CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS
- TRENDS IN TREATS AND CHEWS
- Treats and Chews Follow Pet Food Trends
- Made in the USA Top Product Claim
- Treat Purchase Rate by Specialty Formulation
- Treat Purchase Rate by Texture/Size/Shape of Treat
- Natural and Organic Treats
- Humanization
- Human-Grade Treats
- Functional Treats
- CBD Treats
- Dental Treats and Chews
- Limited- and Single-Ingredient Treats and Chews
- Freeze-Dried and Air-Dried/Dehydrated Treats
- Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility
- Plant-Based Treats
- Treats for a Cause
- Low-Calorie Treats
- Trends in Rawhides and Long-Lasting Edible Chews
- Trends in Cat Treats
CHAPTER 5: THE CONSUMER
- CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS
- NOTE ON PET POPULATION FIGURES
- Two Data Sources
- Generational Cohorts
- PET TREAT PURCHASING PATTERNS
- Indulgent Treats Are the Most Popular Choice
- Cat Owners Treat Usage Increases
- Long-Term Treat Usage
- Number of Treat Bags Purchased
- Treat-Giving Frequency
- Treat Usage Rates by Number of Pets
- Pet Treat/Chew Usage Rates by Size of Dog
- Treat Usage Rates by Age of Pet
- Treat Purchasing by Channel
- Autoship/Subscription Delivery
- Products or Services by Type: Overall and by Dog vs. Cat Owners, 2023 (percent)
- Services by Type: Overall and by Generational Cohort, 2023 (percent)
- Treat Purchasing by Brand
- Treat Purchasing Demographic Patterns by Brand
