The "United States Protein Chips Market, By Technology (Analytical Microarrays, Functional Protein Microarrays, Reverse Phase Protein Microarrays), By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States protein chips market is anticipated to register a robust growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027
The market growth can be attributed to the increased demand for personalized medicine and genetic medicine. Besides, the growing applications of protein analysis and detection of the protein with their specific functions are driving the demand for the United States protein chips market.
The investigation of protein functions using advanced technology supports knowledge of protein expression and activity. Such protein analysis aids in pharmaceutical development, viral infection producing severe infectious disorders and improved awareness about diseases.
The growth of the United States protein chips market over the next five years are expected to be supported by rising investments and government initiatives. Protein chips are an improvement over conventional techniques like DNA microarrays, chromatography, etc.
Even with small sample size, technology such as reverse phase protein microarrays make it possible to identify the precise and detailed phosphorylated, cleaved, or complete forms of cellular proteins, whether they are phosphorylated or not.
The technique has been used in a variety of signal pathway analyses, including treatment monitoring, the identification of biomarkers, and the assessment of drug targets. Expanding therapeutic applications of protein expression coupled with advances in the understanding of gene translation and expression have improved the understanding of the protein & its functionality.
Due to the rising demand for protein structure analysis, analytical microarrays are predicted to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.
The major market players operating in the United States protein chips market are Illumina Inc., Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Raybiotech Inc., and Arrayit Corporation.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the United States protein chips from 2017 to 2027.
- To estimate and forecast the market size of United States protein chips market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.
- To classify and forecast the United States protein chips market based on technology, application, end user, region, and company.
- To identify the dominant region or segment in the United States protein chips market.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the United States protein chips market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States protein chips market.
- To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the United States protein chips market.
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in United States protein chips market.
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States protein chips market.
- Illumina Inc.
- Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Raybiotech Inc.
- Arrayit Corporation
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2027
United States Protein Chips Market, By Technology:
- Analytical Microarrays
- Functional Protein Microarrays
- Reverse Phase Protein Microarrays
United States Protein Chips Market, By Application:
- Diagnostics
- Proteomics
- Antibody Characterization
- Others
United States Protein Chips Market, By End User:
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Others
United States Protein Chips Market, By Region:
- North-East Region
- Mid-West Region
- West Region
- South Region
