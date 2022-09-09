DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022--
The "Remote Patient Monitoring Market Research Report by Products Type (Specialized monitors and Vital sign monitors), End-User, State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Remote Patient Monitoring Market size was estimated at USD 5,753.66 million in 2021, USD 6,727.08 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 13.26% to reach USD 12,147.51 million by 2027.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict:
We continuously monitor and update reports on political and economic uncertainty due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Negative impacts are significantly foreseen globally, especially across Eastern Europe, European Union, Eastern & Central Asia, and the United States. This contention has severely affected lives and livelihoods and represents far-reaching disruptions in trade dynamics.
The potential effects of ongoing war and uncertainty in Eastern Europe are expected to have an adverse impact on the world economy, with especially long-term harsh effects on Russia.
This report uncovers the impact of demand & supply, pricing variants, strategic uptake of vendors, and recommendations for Remote Patient Monitoring market considering the current update on the conflict and its global response.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects.
It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
Market Share Analysis:
Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario:
- 100 Plus
- Abbott Laboratories
- Bio-Beat Technologies
- Biotelemetry, Inc.
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Cardiomo, Inc.
- Chronisense Medical
- Dexcom, Inc.
- Ejenta
- GE Healthcare
- GYANT
- Huma
- Irhythm Technologies
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Medtronic PLC
- Neteera
- Preventice Solutions
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Teladoc Health Inc.
- Vital Connect
- Vitls
- VivaLnk, Inc.
- Vivify Healthcare, Inc.
- Welch Allyn
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Limitations
1.7. Assumptions
1.8. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Define: Research Objective
2.2. Determine: Research Design
2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.4. Collect: Data Source
2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.7. Publish: Research Report
2.8. Repeat: Report Update
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.4. Challenges
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Remote Patient Monitoring Market, by Products Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Specialized Monitors
6.2.1. Anesthesia Monitors
6.2.2. Blood Glucose Monitors
6.2.3. Cardiac Rhythm Monitor
6.2.4. Fetal Heart Monitors
6.2.5. Multi-Parameter Monitors (Mpm)
6.2.6. Prothrombin Monitors
6.2.7. Respiratory Monitor
6.3. Vital Sign Monitors
6.3.1. Blood Pressure Monitors
6.3.2. Brain Monitoring (Eeg)
6.3.3. Heart Rate Monitor (Ecg)
6.3.4. Pulse Oximeters
6.3.5. Respiratory Rate Monitor
6.3.6. Temperature Monitor
7. Remote Patient Monitoring Market, by End-User
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Patients
7.3. Payers
7.4. Providers
7.4.1. Ambulatory Care Centers
7.4.2. Home Care Settings and Long Term Care Centers
7.4.3. Hospitals and Clinics
8. California Remote Patient Monitoring Market
9. Florida Remote Patient Monitoring Market
10. Illinois Remote Patient Monitoring Market
11. New York Remote Patient Monitoring Market
12. Ohio Remote Patient Monitoring Market
13. Pennsylvania Remote Patient Monitoring Market
14. Texas Remote Patient Monitoring Market
15. Competitive Landscape
