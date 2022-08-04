DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022--
The "Smart Home Opportunities in Multifamily Properties" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study examines the smart home preferences of consumers in multifamily homes. The multifamily smart home market is attracting many smart home providers and is increasingly competitive.
It quantifies the appeal of smart home use cases, adoption drivers and barriers, the relative importance of smart technology as an amenity and expectations for its impact on monthly rent.
The study also explores consumer preferences for the smart apartment user experience by device category, such as access control devices, smart thermostats, smart lighting, and smart appliances.
Key Topics Covered:
Survey Methodology and Definitions
- 2021 Respondent Quotas
- Key Terms and Definitions
Executive Summary
- MDU Residents Among All US Broadband Households
- Technology Adoption Segments by MDU Segments
- Home Internet Service Payment Methods Among MDU Residents
- Attitudes Toward Property-Provided Internet Service
- Smart Home Device Ownership by Type of Residence
- Valuable Benefits of Using Smart Home Devices
- Important Features of MDUs
MDU Resident Profiles
- MDU Residents Among All US Broadband Households
- Demographic Breakdown of MDU Residents
- Technology Adoption Segments by MDU Segments
- Type of Building by MDU Segments
- Building of MDU Renters by Top 11 States of Residency
- Top 11 States by MDU Segments
Smart Home Device Adoption
- Overall Smart Home Device: Adoption vs. Landlord/Property-Provided
- Smart Home Device Ownership by Type of Residence
- Smart Appliance Ownership by Type of Residence
- Landlord/Property-Provided Smart Home Device by Type of Residence
- Landlord/Property-Provided Smart Appliance Ownership by Type of Residence
- Average Number of Smart Home Device: Owned vs. Provided by Landlord/Property
MDU Internet Services
- Home Internet Service Providers Among MDU Residents
- Self-Reported Download Speed of Home Broadband Service
- Home Internet Speed by MDU Ownership
- MDU Home Internet Speed by Household with Kids
- MDU Home Internet Speed by Family Size
- MDU Home Internet Speed by Work Remotely vs. Work On-site
- Home Networking Device Ownership Among MDU Residents
- Home Internet Service Payment Methods Among MDU Residents
- Home Internet Service Payment Methods by MDU Ownership
- Home Internet Service Payment Methods by Top 11 States Among MDU Residents
- High-Speed Internet Provider Availability Among MDU Residents with Fixed Broadband
- High-Speed Internet Provider Availability by MDU Ownership
- High-Speed Internet Providers Availability by Top 11 States Among MDU Residents
- Attitudes Toward Bulk Internet Service
- Attitudes Toward Bulk Internet Speed by Actual Internet Speed
- Attitudes Toward Bulk Internet Speed by Family Size
- Attitudes Toward Bulk Internet Service Cost by Household Income
- Attitudes Toward Bulk Internet Service Provider by Age
- Attitudes Toward Bulk Internet Service Provider by Technology Adoption Segments
- Attitudes Toward Bulk Internet Data Privacy by Age
- Attitudes Toward Bulk Internet Data Privacy by Adoption Segments
- Attitudes Toward Bulk Internet Router by Age
- Attitudes Toward Bulk Internet Service Router by Adoption Segments
- Attitudes Towards Bulk Internet by Adoption Segments
- Attitudes Towards Bulk Internet by Number of Devices Used
- Attitudes Toward Bulk Internet Connection by Age
Resident Resources
- Usage of App & Website Portal by MDU Residents
- Tasks Performed by Using App vs. Web Portal by MDU Residents
Smart Home Devices User Experience
- Attitudes Toward Property-Provided Smart Home Devices
- Attitudes Toward Property-Provided Smart Home Devices About Data Safety and Usage
- Frequency of Using Property-Provided Smart Home Devices
- Frequency of Using Property-Provided Smart Home Devices by Gender Among MDU Residents
- Valuable Benefits of Using Smart Home Devices
- High Value of Using Smart Home Devices by MDU Owners vs. Users
- High Value of Using Smart Home Devices by Age Groups Among MDU Residents
- High Value of Using Smart Home Devices by Technology Adoption Segments Among MDU Residents
- High Value of Using Smart Home Devices by MDU Households with Kids
- High Value of Using Smart Home Devices by Households Income Among MDU Residents
- Preferred Technical Supports for Smart Home Devices Among MDU Residents
Preferred Home Features and Technology
- Intention to Move Within One Year by All Housing Segments
- Intended Home Type by MDU Segments
- Age Breakdown of Non-MDU Residents who are MDU Intenders
- Important Features of Future MDUs for Non-MDU Residents
- Important Features in Common Areas for Non- MDU Residents
Willingness to Pay for Smart Home Technology
- Likelihood of Paying More for New Apartment Capabilities
- Reason for Not Paying Higher Rent for Smart Home Technology
Appendix
