The "United States Tummy Tuck" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A tummy tuck is an effective surgical procedure in the United States that will require weeks to heal. Tummy tucks (Abdominoplasty) are often performed on patients due to age, weight changes, significance, or pregnancy. Tummy tucks remove excess skin and fat and, in most cases, they can restore separated or weakened muscles to create a softer and firmer abdominal profile.
As per the ASPS (American Society of Plastic Surgeons), Tummy tuck (Abdominoplasty) is gaining popularity, with 97,988 tummy tuck surgeries being performed in the US in 2020. At the same time, the average cost of a tummy tuck was $6,154.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 United States Tummy Tuck (Abdominoplasty) Market Insights
3.1 Top 5 Cosmetic Surgical Procedures
3.2 Top 5 Cosmetic Minimally Invasive Procedures
3.3 Top 5 Reconstructive Procedures
3.4 Cosmetic Plastic Demographic Trends Percentage Change by Age Group
3.5 Cosmetic Procedures Percentage Female
3.6 Cosmetic Procedures Percentage Male
3.7 Cosmetic Procedures Percentage Ethnic
3.8 Tummy Tuck Cosmetic Surgical Procedures
3.9 Tummy Tuck Cosmetic Surgical Procedures Female
3.10 Tummy Tuck Cosmetic Minimally-Invasive Procedures Male
3.11 Tummy Tuck Cosmetic Surgical Procedures by Age
3.12 Tummy Tuck Cosmetic Surgical Procedures by Regional
3.13 Tummy Tuck Cosmetic Surgical Procedures by Regional Percentage
3.14 Tummy Tuck Average Surgeon/Physician Fee
3.15 Tummy Tuck Body Contouring After Massive Weight Loss Procedures
