UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index and the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 2021 in the Health Care Equipment and Services Industry Group. It is the 23rd consecutive year that UnitedHealth Group has been named to the indices, beginning in 1999 when the rankings were established.
The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices track the stock performance of the world’s leading companies in terms of economic, environmental and social criteria. They provide stakeholders, including investors, insight into corporate sustainability practices considered critical for generating long-term societal and shareholder value.
Within the Health Care Equipment and Services Industry Group, UnitedHealth Group ranked in the 97th percentile overall, up 1 point from last year. It ranked in the 90th percentile or above in 17 of the 22 assessed categories.
“Sustainability is an essential part of our mission, culture and business strategy as we work to build a modern, high-performing health care system that works better for everyone,” said Andrew Witty, chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group. “Our continued inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices demonstrates the tireless efforts of UnitedHealth Group’s 340,000 employees to make sure we not only continue to deliver excellent care and support to our patients and members, but do so in a way that sets our communities up for success in the future.”
To learn more about UnitedHealth Group’s sustainability initiatives, read our latest Sustainability Report.
The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices are maintained by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM, an international investment firm focused exclusively on sustainability investing. RobecoSAM invites more than 3,500 listed companies around the world to report annually on their sustainability practices.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.
