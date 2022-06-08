MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2022--
- Shareholders elected all those nominated to the Board: Timothy P. Flynn, Paul R. Garcia, Stephen J. Hemsley, Michele J. Hooper, F. William McNabb III, Valerie C. Montgomery Rice, M.D., John H. Noseworthy, M.D., and Andrew Witty. UnitedHealth Group directors stand for election annually.
- Shareholders also:
- Approved the advisory resolution on the Company’s executive compensation.
- Ratified Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.
- Voted against the shareholder proposal seeking shareholder ratification of termination pay, and against the shareholder proposal regarding a political contributions congruency report.
- At its regular quarterly meeting, the Board authorized payment of a cash dividend of $1.65 per share, to be paid June 28, 2022, to common stock shareholders of record as of the close of business June 20, 2022.
