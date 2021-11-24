BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2021--
UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Massachusetts is now offering One Care for people eligible for both Medicare and MassHealth living in Bristol, Hampden, Plymouth, Suffolk, Worcester, Hampshire, Franklin, and Middlesex counties and parts of Essex County.
The comprehensive, coordinated health benefit plan, called UnitedHealthcare Connected® for One Care, is available now for dual eligible adults 21 to 64 years old who qualify for Medicare and MassHealth, including access to the plan’s care provider network, health and wellness programs, and prescription drug coverage. This comprehensive health coverage offers a customized care plan and a single point of contact for all Medicare and MassHealth services.
“MassHealth is pleased to partner with UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Massachusetts to expand the available options of One Care plans for dual eligible residents across the Commonwealth,” said Assistant Secretary and MassHealth Director, Amanda Cassel Kraft. “We look forward to UnitedHealthcare delivering integrated, comprehensive and person-centered care that meets the unique needs of adults with Medicare and MassHealth.”
“UnitedHealthcare is excited and honored to serve the people of Massachusetts who qualify for One Care in an integrated and person-centered model of care,” said John Madondo, chief executive officer, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Massachusetts. “We look forward to fulfilling our mission of helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone.”
Currently, UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), the parent company of UnitedHealthcare, employs more than 1,900 people in Massachusetts and works with several organizations and nonprofits across the state to improve access to vital health care and community resources that help people live healthier lives. UnitedHealth Group, its foundations and employees donated more than $1 million in Massachusetts during 2020.
Serving Massachusetts for more than 21 years, UnitedHealthcare provides employer-sponsored, individual, Medicare and Senior Care Options plans for more than 500,000 people in Massachusetts through health plans.
For more information about UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Massachusetts’ health care coverage, call 1-866-633-4454, TTY: 711, or visit uhccommunityplan.com/ma.
About UnitedHealthcare
UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.3 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,000 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.
