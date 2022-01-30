HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Unitil has a new mobile command center to help during major storm emergencies.
The 35-foot-long (10.6-meter), 11,000-pound (4,989.5-kilogram) unit recently arrived at the utility's regional facility in Exeter, New Hampshire. It will serve as a mobile office and centralized communications hub.
Unitil said the unit will reduce the time it takes to receive and process information from the field.
The unit will complement Unitil's local Emergency Operations Centers and be available “during major storm emergencies when significant damage to electrical infrastructure is anticipated and large amounts of resources will be needed," the utility said in a news release.
“It will also be beneficial during gas interruptions to help coordinate a localized response in the field," and it can be used when crews are deployed to provide mutual aid to areas impacted by a large-scale event outside of its service area, Unitil said.