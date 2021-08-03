HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Unitil Corp. (UTL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $2.7 million.
The Hampton, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share.
The utility posted revenue of $96.6 million in the period.
Unitil shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 22% in the last 12 months.
