Sunstone Management announced that it is the Innovation Sponsor at Born in California, a two-day invitation-only startup demo day hosted by the University of California, Irvine (UCI). The event, which features 40 startups representing all ten University of California campuses, will allow the founders developing projects in the life science, digital health, consumer, technology, and sustainability sectors to show demos as well as pitch investors, all in one place.
Sunstone’s sponsorship comes through a charitable donation from the Sunstone Community Fund.
Born in California is taking place November 16 and November 17 at the Cove, located at UCI Research Park, near the UCI campus– an epicenter for innovation and entrepreneurship in Southern California. The first day of the event will feature demo sessions and a reception for building connections and networking, followed by startup pitches beginning on Thursday. Each UC campus was invited to select up to five startups to present. Participants were chosen from their respective campuses for being investment-worthy and fundable. Each company is seeking either seed or Series A funding.
“As this year’s Innovation Sponsor, we are committed to fostering the early-stage entrepreneurship community within California’s university system - and look forward to engaging with some of the best and brightest at the second annual Born in California demo,” said John Keisler, CEO & Managing Partner of Sunstone Management. “Through the Sunstone Community Fund’s involvement in events like Born in California, this year’s participants represent the next generation of founders who will push California’s economy forward in the years to come, creating new jobs and allowing the state to remain at the center of innovation.”
“Born in California is the primary event that showcases companies developing products and services based on UC research and we are happy to host the event again this year at UCI,” said Errol Arkilic, Chief Innovation Officer of University of California, Irvine. “Investments in these companies helps ensure a bright and prosperous future for California and the nation and we are very pleased to have Sunstone join us again this year as the Innovation Sponsor.”
This sponsorship is the latest example of Sunstone Management’s support for the California entrepreneurial system, as well as university-based founders, through the Sunstone Community Fund. In October, Sunstone served as the lead sponsor for CSU Demo Day 2022.
About Sunstone Management: A Financial Times (FT) Americas’ Fastest Growing Company
Sunstone Management is a diversified private capital sponsor firm located in Southern California that invests in diverse early-stage technology entrepreneurs who seek to build great companies. We believe in the aspirational power of the American economy to attract and inspire investors and entrepreneurs from throughout the world. We deliver new and exciting opportunities for economic growth through the creation of innovative public-private partnerships, and our unique experience across government, education, and private sectors.
About Sunstone Community Fund
The Sunstone Community Fund is a Donor Advised Fund managed by the National Philanthropic Trust. It is an important component of Sunstone Management’s vision to advance public-benefit programs that support the development of inclusive and vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystems. The SCF supports a network of universities, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies that develop and implement university-based entrepreneurship programs, early-stage tech accelerators, and advance local economic development through inclusive entrepreneurship and innovation.
