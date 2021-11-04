CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Board of Trustees on Thursday struck down a member's proposed resolution that would have prohibited the university from strictly using "race, sex, color or ethnicity" in admissions and hiring decisions.
The last-minute motion proposed by board member Marty Kotis followed a closed session, where trustees discussed ongoing legal matters.
UNC Chapel Hill has been a part of a yearslong federal affirmative action lawsuit claiming white and Asian applicants are discriminated against. A federal judge ruled last month that the university can use race in its admissions process.
Kotis said he thinks everyone should have a fair opportunity to be admitted, apply for a job or do contract work at UNC Chapel Hill "without fear of being labeled or stuck in a bucket."
"When we start talking about quotas, or underrepresented or overrepresented or label people ... that's not treating everybody fairly, it's treating them based on a category," Kotis said. "And that in it of itself just doesn't sit right with me."
But while some trustees said Kotis may have good intentions, it didn't sit well with others who questioned how this would affect diversity on campus.
"I'm concerned with the notion that diversity brings a lowering of standards," said Teresa Artis Neal, one of three Black board members. She noted that the incoming class of students has some of the highest academic achievements and is extremely diverse.
Undergraduate Student Body President Lamar Richards, who is Black and serves on the trustee board, called the resolution "disrespectful."
"The idea that somehow by creating a more diverse campus we have to lower our standards is just false," Richards said.
In response, Kotis said throwing people into different buckets is "a feel-good type measure" and it is disrespectful to those who are applying by telling them that they'll be judged based on a label, not merit.
He said the point of his resolution was to ensure that a lower-quality applicant is not picked.
Kotis' proposal said that the university would "not discriminate against or grant preferential treatment to an individual, group or company on the basis of race, sex, color or ethnicity."
Kotis mentioned the national discussion about admissions, UNC Chapel Hill's "negative media attention regarding claims of discrimination" and the diversity of the faculty and student body, including concerns about the male to female ratio.
He also said this concept is in effect at universities in California, Texas and Michigan and similar language has been discussed by the North Carolina Legislature.
Kotis is a new member on the UNC Chapel Hill Board of Trustees, who previously served on the UNC System Board of Governors. He was appointed by the conservative-run state Legislature this summer.
Trustees Ralph Meekins, Gene Davis and Rob Bryan also pushed back on the motion.
Meekins said he is concerned that the resolution would have a negative effect on the university's ability to have a more diverse campus.
Davis said every person on the board is opposed to discrimination, but this is unnecessary considering UNC Chapel Hill evaluates students holistically, which includes their background.
"We are here representing the entirety of our state," Davis said. "We want our university to reflect the richness of our diversity from the mountains to the coast."
The board took a roll-call vote and each member except for Kotis and Allie Ray McCullen voted no on the motion.
