Leaders from University of Phoenix, Robert Becker, director, Student Accommodations and Digital Accessibility, and Kelly Hermann, vice president, Accessibility, Equity and Inclusion, have been named winners of the Catalyst Award for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging, which honors those institutions leveraging technology to foster diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging practices. Winners of this award have taken specific steps to rethink how learning is achieved and are using Anthology solutions to ensure that their pedagogy, content, and educational services are fully inclusive and supportive of all learners, providing them with equitable opportunities to succeed.
“Access to higher education for all students is central to our mission at the University of Phoenix,” Hermann stated. “We are proud of the work we do to increase access specifically for students with disabilities and to help all students feel welcomed and included during their academic journey at the University. We are grateful and humbled by this honor.”
The Catalyst Awards recognize and honor innovation and excellence within Anthology’s global community, where millions of educators and learners work every day to redefine what is possible when leveraging technology. Winners are recognized across nine categories and selected by a cross-functional team of Anthology experts and represent the very best in their field.
The University of Phoenix serves an adult learner population who are often juggling multiple family, work and academic obligations, which includes accommodated students with disabilities. The University takes a proactive approach to ensure these students have an inclusive learning environment that is accessible, which is critical to their success. There were significant increases in the number of accommodated students with disabilities noted in the 2021-2022 academic year, having 15,462 students accommodated, more than 4,000 over the prior year.
For this award, the Accessibility, Equity and Inclusion department of the University of Phoenix demonstrated how they leveraged tools in several ways to support the development and implementation of accessible and inclusive materials across all digital environments. Data from curriculum and program reviews, website revisions, and classroom inclusive content audits showed insights on how to improve accessibility metrics as well as how to offer additional learning, networking and collaboration opportunities for faculty and staff to further refine the approach to creating accessible and inclusive digital content.
“We’re pleased to honor this year's Catalyst Award winners for their commitment to improving the educational experience for all learners through EdTech and sharing these insights with the broader community,” said Jim Milton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Anthology. “We’re proud to partner with institutions who are innovating to advance student success.”
Becker and Hermann, as members of the University of Phoenix Accessibility, Equity and Inclusion team, will also be announced alongside other Catalyst Award winners during Anthology Together, Anthology’s annual user conference to be held July 17-19 in Nashville, Tennessee.
About University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives.For more information, visit phoenix.edu.
