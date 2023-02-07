PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--
University of Phoenix and Executive Networks are co-hosting a webinar to discuss their shared research on the state of internal talent pools and their potential to create career growth opportunities and improve retention, engagement, and agility. The webinar will feature insights from Raghu Krishnaiah, chief operating officer at University of Phoenix, and Barbara Schifano, senior director of Learning Development at University of Phoenix, and research findings presented by Jeanne Meister, executive vice president at Executive Networks. The webinar, “ Unlocking the potential of internal talent pools: Opportunities, benefits and overcoming barriers,” is scheduled for Thursday, February 16, 11:00am EST.
A recent report from LinkedIn found that employees who are promoted or make a lateral change are more likely to remain at their company than those who stay in the same role. Other recent research has shown that opportunities for career growth increase employees’ commitment to their employer, boosting engagement.
“Focusing on identifying the skills of internal talent can help organizations more effectively meet business goals while creating more equitable and engaging work environments as well as career opportunities for employees,” states Krishnaiah. “University of Phoenix has focused on skills and talent development in seeking solutions for employers. As an employer ourselves, we look forward to sharing how we approach skills and talent development internally.”
Directed to an audience of HR professionals, managers, and business leaders, the webinar will feature findings of a shared research project on internal talent pools by University of Phoenix and Executive Networks as well as a sneak peek of some related initial results of the upcoming 2023 Career Optimism Index® study from the University’s Career Institute®.
“HR leaders can develop and nurture their existing employees, providing internal mobility opportunities that also meet the needs of the organization. Doing so is becoming a business imperative as more companies move away from a singular focus on a promotion-based culture,” states Meister. “We are eager to share the findings of our research and help business leaders leverage this information to support their talent retention capabilities and strategy.”
Webinar attendees can expect to learn how to create career growth opportunities to improve retention, engagement, and agility, as well as receive actionable insights on developing and managing an internal talent pool and overcoming barriers to success.
Executive Networks is recognized as an approved provider by SHRM to offer Professional Development Credits (PDCs) for SHRM-CP® or SHRM-SCP® recertification activities, and by the HR Certification Institute to offer approved credits toward maintaining PHR/SPHR certifications. This webinar is eligible for one SHRM or HRCI recertification credit.
Learn more about the webinar and register here.
About University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives.For more information, visit phoenix.edu.
About Executive Networks
Global 1000 human resources leaders trust Executive Networks to facilitate safe, meaningful, and innovative peer conversations that deliver accelerated, relevant insights and solutions. Leaders who are looking for authentic peer connections and the assurance of confidentiality while adding value for their organization through sharing industry-agnostic insights appreciate the support and research Executive Networks can provide.Learn more at https://www.executivenetworks.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207006126/en/
CONTACT: Sharla Hooper
University of Phoenix
KEYWORD: ARIZONA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONTINUING UNIVERSITY HUMAN RESOURCES EDUCATION
SOURCE: University of Phoenix
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 02/07/2023 03:55 PM/DISC: 02/07/2023 03:54 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207006126/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.