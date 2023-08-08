PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2023--
University of Phoenix announces the student winners of the 2023 Future Health Professionals at the annual scholarship event of HOSA-Future Health Professionals, a global student-led nonprofit empowering students to become leaders in the global health community. The scholarships are for individuals planning to pursue health care profession studies and this year’s winners, Ayumi Vazquez, of Texas and Tristen Rothrum of Minnesota, who received a scholarship of $1,000 each, were announced at the June 21 scholarship event in Dallas, Texas.
"University of Phoenix is proud to continue our commitment to HOSA and their mission of fostering student leaders in health care professions," shares Donna Lindsay, account executive, Workforce Solutions. "These scholarships play a vital role in empowering students to achieve their aspirations and make significant contributions to the ever-evolving landscape of health care."
HOSA-Future Health Professionals is a global student-led organization with the mission to empower members to become leaders in the global health community, through education, collaboration, and experience, and which actively promotes career opportunities in the health industry and to enhance the delivery of quality health care to all people. The HOSA-Future Health Professionals Scholarship Program allows sponsors to contribute $1,000 per award to recognize students’ academic excellence. This year’s program saw 92 scholarship recipients.
"Attending the Scholarship Dinner at HOSA’s 2023 International Leadership Conference had to be one of my top highlights from the trip to Dallas,” shares Rothrum. “Seeing my hard work and dedication recognized meant the world to me, and I cannot thank the University of Phoenix enough for its generous contribution. This scholarship will help me attend the University of Minnesota, pursuing a degree in Neuroscience and Spanish & Portuguese studies. Thanks to the University of Phoenix, I am one step closer to my dream of becoming a pediatric neuropsychologist and I cannot thank the University enough." In addition to receiving the scholarship, Rothrum was announced at the International Leadership Conference on June 23 as one of HOSA’s eight International Executive Council leaders and will serve as the Central Region Vice President.
“I am honored and grateful to have received this scholarship from the University of Phoenix through the HOSA-Future Health Professionals (HOSA) program,” shares Vazquez. “Having participated in HOSA for all 4 years of my high school career, I am excited to continue applying the skills—kindness, focus, and dedication among others— I gained during competition in this next stage of my education. I hope to show everyone I meet what it means to be a member of the health care community thanks to the University of Phoenix. It is so much more than saving lives. It is teaching others, lending an extra hand, and never giving up.”
Sarah Walters, Executive Director for HOSA-Future Health Professionals, expressed her gratitude for the scholarships stating, “Industry contributions to student programs support the mission of HOSA-Future Health Professionals by providing resources that empower HOSA members to acquire the knowledge, skills, and expertise needed to save lives and make a positive impact on the world,” she shares. “We extend our sincere appreciation to the University of Phoenix as an industry partner with unwavering support who has made a significant difference in the lives of future health professionals. Such scholarships not only lighten the financial burden but open doors of opportunity for deserving students and pave the way for healthier generations to come.”
The University of Phoenix Workforce Solutions team provides support for the annual HOSA event and scholarships. Workforce Solutions offers companies across diverse industries as well as community colleges tailored learning and career pathways to recruit, upskill, reskill, and retain their workforce in an affordable and timely manner. Their flexible solutions are aligned to workplace needs and feature live support, career guidance and support tools, education programs, learning pathways, and credit options, including certificates, workshops, single courses, degree programs, or any combination of these tools.
