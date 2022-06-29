PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 29, 2022--
University of PhoenixCareer With Confidence ™ newsletter, on LinkedIn, the preeminent professional social networking platform, has reached more than 120,000 subscribers. University of Phoenix was invited by LinkedIn to produce a newsletter as part of an early access group. The Career with Confidence ™ newsletter launched its first edition on January 31 and reached over 120,000 subscribers in the following months.
In a workforce era shaped by the Great Resignation, the University of Phoenix Career Institute ® 2022 Career Optimism Index® comprehensive study assessing the state of Americans’ career trajectories found that nearly 1 in 3 Americans say they would quit their current jobs without having another job lined up, and that 4 in 10 workers worry that their job skills will become outdated because of advancements in technology. The Career With Confidence ™ newsletter, published on a biweekly basis, taps into readers’ career mobility interests with career oriented content featuring subject matter experts and thought leadership on career strategy.
“The popularity of our Career with Confidence ™ newsletter demonstrates both the state of career mobility interest and the relevance of our expertise,” states Jay Titus, vice president, Workforce Solutions Group at University of Phoenix. “The University of Phoenix has always been career-focused, and we are pleased to bring our extensive experience and career development talent to bear in this newsletter and support individuals interested in actionable tips to hone their career strategy.”
The newsletter complements and frequently highlights content from a comprehensive suite of career support features offered as part of the University of Phoenix Career Services for Life® commitment which provides active students and graduates of degree and certificate programs access to career services and support, a job resources and tools hub, career coaching, resume building, career exploration tools, interview preparation, and networking and mentorships.
The University of Phoenix newsletter was featured on the LinkedIn Marketing Solutions microsite as an example of a top performing page with best practices for making content clear and compelling, and was highlighted in a post by Tomer Cohen, chief product officer at LinkedIn.
Subscribe here to the University of Phoenix Career With Confidence ™ newsletter on LinkedIn.
About University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives.For more information, visit phoenix.edu.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220629005892/en/
CONTACT: Sharla Hooper
University of Phoenix
KEYWORD: ARIZONA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION COMMUNICATIONS SOCIAL MEDIA OTHER EDUCATION OTHER COMMUNICATIONS UNIVERSITY TRAINING
SOURCE: University of Phoenix
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/29/2022 02:16 PM/DISC: 06/29/2022 02:16 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220629005892/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.