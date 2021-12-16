PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2021--
University of Phoenix celebrates that 12 student members of the University’s chapter of The National Society for Leadership and Success (NSLS) were selected as recipients of scholarships and awards in the Fall 2021 announcement. The University’s NSLS chapter was established in 2020 and currently has over 40,000 members. NSLS has more than 1.5 million members nationwide with over 700 participating Colleges and Universities, and grants more than $400,000 in scholarships and awards annually.
University of Phoenix congratulates the following Chapter members who are recipients of the Fall 2021 National Society of Leadership and Success Scholarships and Awards:
- Teresa Gonzalez (Academic Excellence Scholarship)
- Sean Buller (Alumni Award)
- Nonnie Tavisola (Dream Support Grant)
- Brendon Kinzel, Erica Hilton, and Vanessa Soda (Financial Aid Materials Grant)
- Mamie Boyce (Healthy Living Grant)
- Constance Pleasant (Living Leadership Scholarship)
- Aresha Murray (New Member Scholarship)
- Dr. Leo-May Shoatz and Jordan Foutin (Practicing Leadership Scholarship)
- Keith Pitts (United By Purpose: A Challenge for Equality For All)
“Our students persevere and accomplish so much in their individual academic and career pursuits,” states Doris Savron, vice provost at University of Phoenix. “It is uplifting to see so many of our NSLS chapter students achieving recognition at the national level.”
The University of Phoenix chapter of NSLS is a Recognized Student Organization (RSO); RSOs are an important opportunity through which the University helps its students to build networks, social capital, career optimism, and confidence. Under the general guidance of a volunteer Faculty Advisor or University Liaison, RSOs are wholly initiated, installed and chartered, led, and maintained by students enrolled at University of Phoenix. Founding Faculty Advisors for the University’s NSLS chapter are John Ramirez, MBA, MS/AJS-GHS, USA CSM (ret), dean of Operations at the College of Doctoral Studies, and Rich Schultz, Ph.D., MHA, USAF MSgt (ret), program chair of College of Health Professions.
University students can visit the University of Phoenix RSO page and review program offerings with 14 honor, academic, and professional societies to determine which organization is the right fit. Those who have determined an interest can send an email to students.organizations@phoenix.edu to identify next steps for eligibility and participation.
About The National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS)
The NSLS is the nation’s largest leadership honor society, dedicated to providing a life-changing leadership program that helps students achieve personal growth and career success, empowering them to have a positive impact in their communities. With over 700 chapters, the NSLS currently has more than 1.5 million members nationwide. Over the last year, they have hosted President Barack Obama, President George W. Bush, Dr. Bernice King, His Holiness the Dalai Lama, and other notable guests as part of their member-exclusive Speaker Broadcasts. Visit www.NSLS.org to learn more.
About University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.
