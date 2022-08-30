PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022--
University of Phoenix leadership Raghu Krishnaiah, chief operating officer, joins a distinguished group of leaders in C-Vision International CHRO Council’s panel event, “Economic Uncertainty: Why You Have to Double Down on Talent Development,” sharing what companies and government agencies can do to help their workforce thrive. The special virtual event occurs on August 30, 2022, at 11:00am EDT.
Earlier this year, the University of Phoenix Career Institute® 2022 Career Optimism Index® study, a comprehensive analysis measuring employee and employer attitudes, priorities, and challenges found that while nearly 1 in 3 Americans say they would quit their current jobs without having another job lined up, 69 percent would consider staying in their current roles if their employer instituted key changes in the workplace such as opportunities to upskill or reskill, advocacy and mentoring, and mental health support.
The panel event will consider the current context of economic change and uncertainty, why companies should double down on employee professional development, as well as consider strategies and initiatives that support and drive employee retention, professional growth, team development, leadership training, change management and much more.
“Workforce development strategies support employees with opportunities to grow in their career pathway – and become even more critical during times of economic uncertainty,” states Krishnaiah. “Companies, government agencies, and learning institutions, working together, can take steps to help workforces thrive and meet business and productivity objectives. This panel offers a great opportunity to share insights and actionable measures from leaders working on talent development.”
