University of Phoenix announces the appointment of Kathryn Uhles, MIS, MSP, as Dean of the College of Business and IT (CBIT), effective January 9, 2023. In this role, Uhles has overall accountability for CBIT curriculum and all other academic components including faculty approval and oversight, student satisfaction and retention, academic policy and standards, and program evaluation.
“It is a tremendous honor to lead the College as we continue to develop and deliver education solutions that are relevant, timely and applicable to solving business challenges,” states Uhles. “I am fully invested in offering our students practical educational pathways to help them enter their career of choice. I look forward to continuing to support the College, along with its students and faculty, with a focus on continuous improvement, industry alignment, targeted course offerings and faculty support.”
Uhles previously served as the Associate Dean of CBIT for University of Phoenix. In that role, Uhles established 13 new IT programs, ensuring curriculum and resources that are current, relevant, and innovative. She also managed the student experience in the College and maintained industry relationships with key partners to help incorporate industry needs into the CBIT curriculum.
“Kathryn is a proven leader who continues to have a measurable, positive impact on the College of Business and IT,” states Doris Savron, vice provost of University of Phoenix. “We are fortunate to have her expertise and record of accomplishment in improving the student experience and developing meaningful and relevant coursework to support our students’ career goals. I look forward to seeing the College continue to thrive under her leadership.”
An education professional and leader for nearly 20 years, Uhles holds a Master of Information Systems and a Master of Arts in Psychology, both from the University of Phoenix. She received the EC Council Circle of Excellence Award for four consecutive years (2019-2022) for her commitment to educate members of the current and future cybersecurity workforce.
Uhles has been an employee of the University of Phoenix since 2007.
About University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visitphoenix.edu.
