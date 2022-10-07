PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022--
University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies will hold its annual research event, Knowledge Without Borders Summit, on October 13-15, 2022, “Moving Forward: Bridging the Gap Between Practice, Belonging, and Community,” with topics exploring the potential of how society can catalyze forward after a confluence of events.
“The Knowledge Without Borders Summit convenes our scholars – faculty, students, new graduates, and alumni, and provides a space for them to enrich and enlighten each other,” states Hinrich Eylers, Ph.D., P.E., vice provost, College of Doctoral Studies. “The experience of sharing their work among colleagues supports individuals in their journey of assimilating and synthesizing knowledge gained from their scholarly work into their industries and communities of practice.”
The Summit is an effort of the Research and Scholarship Enterprise (RSE) and the College of Doctoral Studies to enlighten communities through the efforts of a research perspective that amplifies practice-based potential in applying theory to real-time issues.
The 2022 conference will serve as a forum for exploring the innovative possibilities, or bridges, for advancing the value prospects of industry practice, reconsolidating communities, and evolving research around pivotal issues, while also rebuilding and fostering strategic intent based on what the world has learned. Participants will examine these areas through the lenses of research and innovative practices contained within the fields of education and technology, diversity and inclusion, along with leadership and organizational change.
This year’s event features special guests including:
- Ronald Jacobs, Ph.D., Principal of SiTUATE, LLC, the only digital platform in the market to support the use of structured on-the-job training, an area of interest that has driven both Ron’s research and consulting practice. Jacobs is Professor Emeritus at Ohio State University and a professor of human resource development at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
- IGI Global Publishing leadership, Lindsay Wertman, President of IGI Global, Melissa Wagner, Vice President of Editorial, and Marissa Massare, Open Access Publishing Coordinator. IGI Global is a leading international academic publisher committed to facilitating the discovery of pioneering research that enhances and expands the body of knowledge available to the research community.
- Dr. Mark Ludorf, Senior Editor of Journal of Leadership Studies since 2011 and who has served in senior leadership positions at both Stephen F. Austin State University and Oakland University (Rochester, MI). The Journal of Leadership Studies is a quarterly academic research publication, produced by Wiley, on behalf of the University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies.
The Summit is open to public attendees, free to attend, and registration is available here.
About the College of Doctoral Studies
University of Phoenix’sCollege of Doctoral Studiesfocuses on today’s challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The College’s research program puts students in the center of an effective ecosystem of experts, resources and tools to help prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time.
About University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives.For more information, visit phoenix.edu.
