University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies announces the release of a whitepaper by Erik Bean, Ed.D., associate research chair with the Center for Leadership Studies and Organizational Research (CLSOR) explores the relationship between higher perceptions and career control in determining career outcomes, titled “Higher Perceptions and the Psychological Importance of Career Control in Determining Career Outcomes.”
The University of Phoenix Career Institute® 2023 Career Optimism Index ® study found that while 80% of Americans remain hopeful about the future of their careers, their hope is grounded in their own sense of personal efficacy.
Bean’s white paper defines career control as an individual's ability to manage and direct their career development and explores the relationship between higher perceptions and career control in determining career outcomes as well as the psychological importance of career control in achieving career success.
“Career control satisfies the autonomy and competence needs of individuals and, in turn, leads to greater job satisfaction and career success,” Bean states. “Staying active and building skills outside of work can help foster this process, as well as developing a strong sense of personal agency and engaging in career planning.”
Bean holds a doctorate in education from the University of Phoenix, with research interests in media literacy, cultural competence, immediacy, leadership, and mental health. He is the section editor of Leadership Perspectives in The Journal of Leadership Studies, a publication by Wiley® that is sponsored by the University of Phoenix.
The Michigan Chapter Leader of Media Literacy Now, Bean also is the author of several educational books such as Social Media Writing Lesson Plans, Using Microsoft Word AutoCorrect for Rigorous Grading, WordPress for Student Writing Projects, and his most recent effort, Bias Is All Around You: A Handbook for Inspecting Social Media & News Stories. He is a recipient of the 2022 Gold Medal in American Writing Awards and two silver medallions from Nautilus and Readers’ Favorite.
Bean has been employed with University of Phoenix for over 25 years.
About the College of Doctoral Studies
University of Phoenix’sCollege of Doctoral Studiesfocuses on today’s challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The College’s research program is built around the Scholar, Practitioner, Leader Model which puts students in the center of the Doctoral Education Ecosystem® with experts, resources and tools to help prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time.
About University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives.For more information, visit phoenix.edu.
