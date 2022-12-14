PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022--
Rodney Luster, Ph.D., chair, Center for Leadership Studies and Organizational Research (CLSOR) with the University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies, has published a chapter, “The Rise of the Stress Arc: Managing Rapid Onset of Change (ROC) and VUCA Phenomena Through Efficacious Strategy,” in a new publication, Handbook of Research on Entrepreneurship and Organizational Resilience During Unprecedented Times. In the same publication, Luster co-authored the chapter, “The Cohesive Factors in Building Resilience and Team Dynamism in a Turbulent Era: Team Motivation and the Organizationally Resilient,” with Elvire Daniels, DBA, Stephen More, Ph.D., and Alana Morales, Ed.D, fellows-in-residence with CLOSR at the College.
Published by IGI Global, the book explores experiences in different managerial, organizational, and entrepreneurial issues, particularly from the perspective of emerging countries. Luster’s chapter on the stress arc examines efficacious practices borrowed from the discipline of psychology and preventative programming measures from the world of healthcare which continuously practices for a variety of crisis-scale situations and considers the prospects for helping reorient leaders and employees during crises.
“Organizational leaders can better understand pivotal psychological strengths and their related assets that can be positively modified and leveraged in any crisis event,” states Luster. “The research offered in these chapters provides insights for leaders and their employees on how they can better operationalize core preventive measures to help bolster resilience and be more prepared to successfully navigate future crisis events.”
The chapter co-authored with CLOSR fellows-in-residence Daniels, More and Morales focuses on how resilience and motivation serve as the two primary cohesive factors of durability within teams, and the dynamic advantages of knowledge-brokering environments that foster and engender resilient workers.
“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on industry have tested leaders and their organizations to explore the potentials of sustainability,” states More. “Our research has found that a focus on protecting human capital and building resilience has emerged as a primary linchpin for continuity.”
In addition to leading the Center for Leadership Studies and Organizational Research, Luster is Senior Director of Research Strategy, Innovation, and Development for the College of Doctoral Studies at the University of Phoenix. Luster earned his Ph.D. in Human Services with Capella University and completed a post-doctoral clinical internship with Johns Hopkins University. He maintains a private practice in Austin, Texas as a psychotherapist and publishes a monthly blog on the Psychology Today website. Luster has been an employee of the University of Phoenix since 2002.
More is a public speaker, registered nurse, and author of The Nigerian Dream versus The American Dream: Leadership Through the Crises of Aspirations, who completed doctorate in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from the University of Phoenix.
Daniels currently serves as a Special Education Teacher with over 12 years of experience in the New York State Public School System. A graduate of both the executive leadership certificate program in diversity and inclusion at Cornell University and the sustainable business strategy certificate program at Harvard Business School, Daniels recently completed her doctoral degree in Business Administration with the University of Phoenix.
Morales has served in education for a number of years and is currently the principal of Boulder High School in Boulder, Colorado. Her doctorate earned with University of Phoenix is in Educational Leadership, specializing in Curriculum and Instruction.
The book is available online for purchase.
