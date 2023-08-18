PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2023--
Rodney Luster, Ph.D., chair, Center for Leadership Studies and Organizational Research (CLSOR) with the University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies, presented his research on addictive behavior and the chemical implications of a protein named FosB at the 2023 American Psychological Association Convention. The event, which took place Aug. 3-5 in Washington, D.C., is one of the largest gatherings of psychologists in the world. Each year it attracts thousands of practitioners, researchers, educators, applied psychologists, and policymakers from all areas of specialization in the discipline.
"In the dynamic landscape of psychology, the 2023 American Psychological Association Convention stands as a beacon of innovation and knowledge exchange for practitioners, and I am honored to be among this year’s presenters,” shares Luster. “At the Center for Leadership Studies and Organizational Research, we recognize the significance of providing fresh insights to empower professionals working in the field. The session was designed not just to share information, but to spark new perspectives and strategies that practitioners can integrate into their work.”
Luster was invited to present at this year’s conference to highlight pivotal new research in the field of addictions. In addition to his research on FosB, Luster was invited to discuss fostering conscious, active imaginal states for clients adverse to engaging in full hypnotic states.
Dr. Hinrich Eylers, vice provost of the College of Doctoral Studies at University of Phoenix, shared his support for Luster’s research contributions, stating, “Dr. Luster’s commitment to fostering meaningful research and his active participation in national events illuminates his dedication to academic excellence and the advancement of knowledge that shapes our society's future.”
In addition to leading the Center for Leadership Studies and Organizational Research, Luster is Senior Director of Research Strategy, Innovation, and Development for the College of Doctoral Studies at the University of Phoenix. Luster is currently conducting research on the potentials of polyphonic discourse for use in helping leaders navigate difficult conversations amid turbulent issues. He maintains a private practice in Austin, Texas as a psychotherapist and publishes a monthly blog on the Psychology Today website.
Luster earned his Ph.D. in Human Services with Capella University and completed a post-doctoral clinical internship with Johns Hopkins University.
Luster has been an employee of the University of Phoenix since 2012.
About the College of Doctoral Studies
University of Phoenix’sCollege of Doctoral Studiesfocuses on today’s challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The College’s research program puts students in the center of an effective ecosystem of experts, resources and tools to help prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time.
About University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.
