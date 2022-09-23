PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022--
University of Phoenix has released the 15th edition of the Phoenix Scholar™ academic research journal with a special issue dedicated to showcasing the singular focus of work being done as the preeminent university serving working adults. The articles in this journal span research conducted by faculty, academic administration, and the University’s Research Centers, as well as theory-based research that drives continuous quality improvement across the University’s administrative units.
“This edition is the first of its kind for the Scholar: a compilation of work from departments across our university that showcases academic activity, faculty development, and our focus on diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) here at the University of Phoenix,” shares Eve Krahe-Billings, Ph.D., dean, Academic Innovation and Evaluation at the University. “Our readers will be treated to the established, literature-based work of higher ed as well as innovations in best practice and new spins on tried-and-true methodologies implemented right here at the University of Phoenix.”
The research pieces collected for this special issue of Phoenix Scholar represent a sample of the innovation at a university that has emerged from the days of COVID-19 stronger than it entered. An article co-authored by Krahe-Billings and Vice Provost Doris Savron describes University of Phoenix as a place that, knowing its students and the value they place on the practicality of education, has emerged from COVID-19 with over 85% of programs open for new enrollment revised, skills-tagged, and ready for use by students, whose learning is now recognized in select courses by the digital badges they can earn.
This issue also highlights studies conducted by University of Phoenix to develop inclusive communities through co-curricular activities, increase faculty engagement in the assessment of student learning, address the complexities of field study in social work and counseling programs during COVID-19, and measure efforts aimed at developing empathy in graduate students in the Master of Health Administration program.
The Phoenix Scholar ™ journal is the academic research publication of University Phoenix’s College of Doctoral Studies and serves as the scholarly platform for communicating the results and outcomes of university research endeavors, and their relationship to the broader scope of learning and scholarship.
In addition to the University of Phoenix Career Institute ®, a research center focused on studying American workforce dynamics through the Career Optimism Index ® study, College of Doctoral Studies research centers contribute to the Phoenix Scholar ™ content, including the Center for Leadership Studies and Organizational Research (CLSOR), the Center for Educational and Instructional Technology Research (CEITR), and the Center for Workplace Diversity and Inclusion Research (CWDIR). As long-time leaders in online education, the university utilizes research to develop solutions in the core areas of leadership, workplace diversity, and instructional technology to enhance student outcomes, improve communities and to help students, faculty and alumni grow in their career aspirations.
Read the current issue of Phoenix ScholarTM here.
Learn more about the Phoenix ScholarTM publication here.
The International Standard Serial Number (ISSN) by the U.S. ISSN Center at the Library of Congress for Phoenix Scholar™ is online format ISSN 2771-6503 and print format ISSN 2771-6422.
About the College of Doctoral Studies
University of Phoenix’sCollege of Doctoral Studiesfocuses on today’s challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The College’s research program puts students in the center of an effective ecosystem of experts, resources and tools to help prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time.
About University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives.For more information, visit phoenix.edu.
