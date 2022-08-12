PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022--
University of Phoenix has released the 14th edition of the Phoenix Scholar™ academic research journal. The issue establishes an annual edition dedicated to research generated from findings of the Career Optimism Index® study produced by the University of Phoenix Career Institute ®, a research center of the College focused on studying American workforce dynamics. The Institute has committed to fielding the Career Optimism Index®study every year as one of the most comprehensive studies of Americans’ personal career perceptions to date, surveying workers and employers, and providing insights on current workforce trends to help identify solutions to support and advance American careers and create equity in the workplace.
“Each Index contains a treasure trove of data for our scholars, and University of Phoenix researchers have been actively exploring, researching, and identifying practical actions and solutions in whitepapers over the last 18 months,” states Hinrich Eylers, Ph.D., P.E., editor-in-chief of Phoenix Scholar TM, and vice provost, College of Doctoral Studies at University of Phoenix. “Establishing this annual edition of the Scholar dedicated to compiling those findings offers an accessible way for practitioners and industry to explore the topics and recommendations offered.”
The issue provides a compilation of research of the Index study findings conducted by faculty, alumni, and students at the College of Doctoral Studies, exploring implications and aspects of the relationship of career perception to various other factors, including women, minorities, and the gender wage gap, stress management, happiness, the status of education and the “new normal” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the multigenerational workforce, and upskilling and career management.
The Phoenix Scholar ™ journal is the academic research publication of University Phoenix’s College of Doctoral Studies and serves as the scholarly platform for communicating the results and outcomes of university research endeavors, and their relationship to the broader scope of learning and scholarship.
In addition to the Career Institute ® and Career Optimism Index ® study, College research centers contributed to the publication findings, including the Center for Leadership Studies and Organizational Research (CLSOR), the Center for Educational and Instructional Technology Research (CEITR), and the Center for Workplace Diversity and Inclusion Research (CWDIR). As long-time leaders in online education, the university utilizes research to develop solutions in the core areas of leadership, workplace diversity, and instructional technology to enhance student outcomes, improve communities and to help students, faculty and alumni grow in their career aspirations.
Read the current issue of Phoenix ScholarTM here.
Learn more about the Phoenix ScholarTM publication here.
The International Standard Serial Number (ISSN) by the U.S. ISSN Center at the Library of Congress for Phoenix Scholar™ is online format ISSN 2771-6503 and print format ISSN 2771-6422.
About the College of Doctoral Studies
University of Phoenix’sCollege of Doctoral Studiesfocuses on today’s challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The College’s research program puts students in the center of an effective ecosystem of experts, resources and tools to help prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time.
About University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives.For more information, visit phoenix.edu.
