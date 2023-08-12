PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2023--
University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies has released a new white paper, “Burnout as a Cause for Job Dissatisfaction,” a collaboration between authors Christa Banton, Ed.D., fellow in the University’s Center for Workplace Diversity and Inclusion Research (CWDIR) and Jose Garza, DHA, MBA, fellow, CWDIR.
Drawing upon findings of the 2023 University of Phoenix Career Institute®Career Optimism Index® study, the white paper discusses burnout as a worldwide concern related to health in the workplace, and its connection to job satisfaction encompassing many factors such as career mobility, well-being, and mentorship. The white paper proposes that to address burnout, it is imperative to understand the facets of job satisfaction and create solutions to improve job satisfaction and overall burnout.
“Understanding the consequences of job dissatisfaction and tracking an organization’s level of work-life balance can provide an early indicator of intervention to improve job satisfaction, retention rates, and decrease overall burnout,” states Banton. “Increasing job satisfaction though pay equality, creating a career-mobile environment, providing mental health and wellness programs, and promoting mentorship are ways for organizations to tackle reducing burnout and promoting an adequate workplace.”
Banton is a licensed marriage and family therapist currently working as a professor at Barstow Community College and a mental health counselor providing psychotherapy directly to students in need. She began her career as a social worker in a public health department, and later worked with formerly incarcerated individuals returning to society, and then for social services in child welfare for 13 years. Banton earned her doctorate at Argosy University. She has been teaching at University of Phoenix since 2008.
Garza supports the daily operations of the emergency medicine department at the McGovern Medical School in The University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston (UTHealth). Prior to UTHealth, he worked for the City of Houston in a tuberculosis clinic and managed the administrative functions of a county clinic for Child Protective Services. Garza completed his Doctorate in Health Administration with University of Phoenix and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in healthcare management from Our Lady of the Lake University.
The full whitepaper is available at the University of Phoenix Career Institute® webpage or as a direct link here.
About the College of Doctoral Studies
University of Phoenix’sCollege of Doctoral Studiesfocuses on today’s challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The College’s research program puts students in the center of an effective ecosystem of experts, resources and tools to help prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time.
About the Career Optimism Index®
The Career Optimism Index® study is one of the most comprehensive studies of Americans' personal career perceptions to date. The University of Phoenix Career Institute® conducts this research annually to provide insights on current workforce trends and to help identify solutions to support and advance American careers and create equity in the workplace. For the third annual study, fielded between December 9, 2022 – January 13, 2023, more than 5,000 U.S. adults were surveyed on how they feel about their careers at this moment in time, including their concerns, their challenges, and the degree to which they are optimistic about core aspects of their careers. The study was conducted among a diverse, nationally representative, sample of U.S. adults among a robust sample to allow for gender, generational, racial, and socioeconomic differences and includes additional analysis of the workforce in the top twenty DMA markets across the country to uncover geographic nuances. The study also explores insights from 500 U.S. employers who are influential or play a critical role in hiring and workplace decisions within a range of departments, company sizes and industries to provide comparison between the workforce and those who hire, train, and retain them.
About University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life ® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives.For more information, visit phoenix.edu.
