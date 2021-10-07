PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2021--
University of Phoenix has donated essential school supplies to Treasures 4 Teachers, a “Creative Reuse Center” located in Tempe, AZ. The items donated ranged from classroom supplies to teacher’s lounge necessities and will benefit local students and teachers.
According to a June 2021 survey, teachers in the U.S. spent over $750 in the 2020/2021 school year from their own pocket on school supplies for their students. Treasures 4 Teachers’ goal is to bridge the gap between the need for school supplies and available resources in the local Phoenix community.
“Without basic learning tools, students face unnecessary obstacles to learning. We are thrilled to make this donation to Treasures 4 Teachers and help them on their mission of supporting teachers and helping students along their path to becoming productive members of society,” said Pamela Roggeman, Ed.D., Dean, College of Education at University of Phoenix.
University of Phoenix’s donation included: office, school, and arts and crafts supplies; easels and flip charts; sign stands; carts; bulletin and white boards; sports equipment; mini refrigerators; microwaves; Keurig machines; board and carnival games; and decorations.
“We are so grateful for the critical donations from the University of Phoenix to support teachers and the students they serve. After a year like no other, teachers and students needs for classroom and office supplies have increased more than double. These donations give us the opportunity to provide more supplies to the teachers that need them so desperately to comply with health guidelines and ensure students do not have to share supplies,” said Barbara Blalock, Founder and Executive Director of Treasures 4 Teachers.
Treasures 4 Teachers is a member-based resource and supply store offering Arizona educators access to a wide selection of materials, resources and training that enhance and expand the learning process. Because the operation is donation-based, Treasures 4 Teachers is able to offer these materials to teachers for free or low cost.
To learn more or donate, visit treasures4teachers.org.
About University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.
About Treasures 4 Teachers
Treasures 4 Teachers was founded in 2004 by Barbara Blalock. It is a “Creative Reuse Center” offering Phoenix area teachers a wide selection of materials, resources and training to enhance and expand the learning process. Treasures 4 Teachers is a donation-based operation, allowing them to provide low cost and free school supplies to its members. Treasures 4 Teachers is thriving and located in a 12,000 square foot facility in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, visit treasures4teachers.org
