PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 22, 2021--
University of Phoenix College of Nursing faculty are contributing to the proceedings of The 6 th General Assembly & Conference of the Overseas Korean Nurses Association in Phoenix on October 22 & 23. Sun Jones, DNP, RN, FNP-BC, who serves as the University of Phoenix’s Systematic Plan for Evaluation and Curriculum leader, is serving as the current president of the Overseas Korean Nurses Association.
“It’s an honor to serve as president for this important gathering of nurses where we can appreciate our purpose, our unity, and take advantage of this opportunity to reflect, recover and rejuvenate together,” Dr. Jones shares. “This is our first gathering since Covid-19 began and we are looking forward to reconnecting and sharing a sense of community with our colleagues as Korean nurses from all over the U.S. are travelling here to attend.”
Kathleen Winston, dean of College of Nursing at the University, will provide the keynote address, “Nurses: The Original Superheroes,” on Saturday, October 23.
Raelene Brooks, Ph.D., RN, associate dean of the College of Nursing, will be speaking on the topic of race and justice the afternoon of October 23.
Dr. Jones will be the event’s closing speaker that evening.
Overseas Korean Nurses Association (OKNA) was established after a need was identified to promote the unity and networking of all overseas Korean nurses in 2011.
Conference proceedings will be following safety protocols according to federal and state health guidelines, including masking and physical distancing. Event registration and further information are available at the OKNA website.
About University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211022005002/en/
CONTACT: Sharla Hooper
University of Phoenix
KEYWORD: ARIZONA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: NURSING EDUCATION HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH CONTINUING UNIVERSITY
SOURCE: University of Phoenix
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/22/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 10/22/2021 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211022005002/en