PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 26, 2023--
University of Phoenix is featured in season 8 of The College Tour, a groundbreaking series from Emmy-nominated producers Alex Boylan, Lisa Hennessy, and Burton Roberts, which is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Hosted by The Amazing Race winner Alex Boylan, The College Tour travels the country telling the story of each college and university through the lens of its students for an intimate portrayal of life on campus. Inspiring and motivating, the show helps prospective college students learn more about higher education institutions enabling them to make informed decisions about their college options without having to travel anywhere.
As an online institution, the University of Phoenix campus can be located in a local library, someone’s kitchen or a favorite coffee shop. The University’s is one of the first episodes of The College Tour that features an institution focused on adult learners and working professionals, in a primarily online learning experience. While high school graduates are the typical audience for exploring The College Tour episodes, parents or other older adults can watch the University of Phoenix episode and discover how they can fit education into their busy lives.
“Attending University of Phoenix in an online setting means that each student’s experience is unique and specific to their story and environment,” states John Woods, Ph.D., provost and chief academic officer at University of Phoenix. “ The College Tour showcases students and alumni nationwide who pursued their educational goals through University of Phoenix while balancing school, work and life. This episode provides an in-depth exploration of how our programs and innovations can support working adult learners in their highly individual educational aspirations and journeys.”
Shining a spotlight on the diverse landscape of today’s colleges and universities, The College Tour offers viewers a comprehensive look at schools across the country, highlighting the many resources and opportunities that are helping students thrive. The College Tour is showing just how these institutions are setting students up for success. In the University of Phoenix episode, viewers will learn about the online community and support students receive that helps them juggle work and life as they reach for their educational goals.
“University of Phoenix offers working adult students an extraordinary experience, and we’re so excited to share that on The College Tour,” said Alex Boylan. “For prospective students, choosing which college to attend is a monumental decision, and this episode gives them a first-hand look at what makes this school so special.”
Each segment, derived from the overall tour episode, features a student or alum and their experience within the University of Phoenix ecosystem designed for working adult learners. The segments cover critical aspects of the student experience, including program and coursework flexibility, a dedicated community of support, career services, the role of innovation in competency-based programs, saving time and money through transfer credit and credit for life and work experience, real-world faculty experience and engagement, academic support, graduate degrees, and alumni pride.
Dr. Rose Lorenzo, a three-time graduate featured in the University’s episode of The College Tour, used her doctoral program research to help her start a business. Like many University of Phoenix students, Lorenzo found herself balancing work, life, and family while pursuing her educational goals.
“I started a college degree right out of high school,” Lorenzo shares, “but then life happened, and I had to place everything on hold. When I was ready to return to school, I chose University of Phoenix because they offered the flexibility I needed to be able to work full time while attending school. The online environment at University of Phoenix gave me the opportunity to meet other nontraditional students and build my professional network. This experience gave me confidence to write a book, start a charter academy that allows high school students to focus on entrepreneurship in STEM, and create connections with like-minded individuals. The University of Phoenix truly helped make my dream a reality.”
Topics explored in the University of Phoenix episode of The College Tour, as seen on Amazon Prime, are available here as a preview to better understand life as a Phoenix.
About University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives.For more information, visit phoenix.edu.
About The College Tour
The College Tour is a groundbreaking TV series that takes the viewer on an intimate journey through campuses across the country, telling each school’s story through the diverse lens of its students. Hosted by The Amazing Race winner Alex Boylan, The College Tour brings equity to college readiness by providing a platform to access comprehensive and meaningful information regarding higher education anytime and anywhere, free of charge. The College Tour is available on Amazon Prime Video and atwww.thecollegetour.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230526005243/en/
CONTACT: Sharla Hooper
University of Phoenix
KEYWORD: ARIZONA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONLINE CONTINUING UNIVERSITY ENTERTAINMENT EDUCATION
SOURCE: University of Phoenix
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/26/2023 11:24 AM/DISC: 05/26/2023 11:22 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230526005243/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.