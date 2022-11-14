PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022--
University of Phoenix is committed to fraud prevention, detection, and awareness and is proud to be an official supporter of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE)’s 2022 International Fraud Awareness Week, Nov. 13-19, 2022. University of Phoenix’s approach to fraud prevention is grounded in its Code of Ethics and the University has established a robust system of internal controls, including embedding key departments within its finance and student service departments to prevent, detect, and generate awareness on fraud schemes.
According to the ACFE's 2022 Report to the Nations on Occupational Fraud, proactive efforts to reduce and detect fraud results in quicker detection and lower losses.
As one of its internal controls, the University’s Ethics, Compliance, and Data Privacy (ECDP) department maintains an “ambassador" program by which employees of all levels are selected to become Ethics and Compliance Liaisons (ECLs) and Anti-Fraud Taskforce members. Taskforce members are crucial to embedding ethical considerations into the University’s operational and decision-making processes and fostering the University’s ethical culture. In these programs, Taskforce members are provided professional development and networking opportunities and become a resource to engage with employees, garner feedback, and facilitate communication about fraud and other compliance-related matters.
“At University of Phoenix, we recognize that an organization’s ethical culture is not defined by what it says, but by what it does,” states Cheryl Naumann, SPHR, senior vice president and chief human resources officer. “Our ethics and compliance programs empower University employees to do the right thing, ask questions, and report concerns without fear, as evidenced by our significantly low anonymous reporting rate.”
To encourage employees to openly share concerns, the University provides an Ethics Helpline, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Employees, students, or third-parties are welcome to submit concerns or questions and may do so anonymously if they choose. In keeping with its Code of Ethics and the University’s Core Values – Brave, Honest, Focused – the University prohibits retaliation against any individual who makes a report in good faith. The Code of Ethics guides university best practices from fraud prevention to ethics, and from sustainability to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.
The Unversity’s most recent ethics survey conducted in January 2022 found consistently high ratings from university employees and a low anonymous reporting rate. These responses demonstrate that the University has established a highly ethical working environment in comparison to other workplaces, according to Global Business Ethics Survey Reports published by the Ethics & Compliance Initiative (ECI), which measure the cultural and ethical climates of workplaces from the perspective of their employees.
About University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives.For more information, visit phoenix.edu.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006049/en/
CONTACT: Sharla Hooper
University of Phoenix
KEYWORD: ARIZONA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENVIRONMENT ONLINE PRIVACY TECHNOLOGY SECURITY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SUSTAINABILITY DEI (DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION) CONTINUING UNIVERSITY EDUCATION
SOURCE: University of Phoenix
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/14/2022 04:00 PM/DISC: 11/14/2022 04:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006049/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.