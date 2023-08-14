PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 14, 2023--
University of Phoenix is holding the newest webinar in its Educational Equity Webinar Series, titled “Unleashing the Power of Digital Credentials and Skills: Empowering Career Advancement and Fostering Belonging within Organizations,” on August 17, 2023, at 11 AM AZT, featuring Erica Stroman, Account Specialist, Workforce Solutions, and Chair of the Engagement and Partnership Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Working Group at University of Phoenix. The webinar is designed to provide insight and practical strategies for leveraging digital credentials and skills as catalysts for career advancement, creating a workplace where everyone feels valued, included, and empowered to flourish.
The event is part of a public series intended for educators, diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) practitioners, higher education leaders and administrators, employers, nonprofit organizations, government affiliates, and University of Phoenix faculty, staff, students, and alumni across the globe.
“Skills and digital credentials can provide tangible and visible methods for individuals to share their educational, career path or personal accomplishments and progress,” shares Stroman. “They offer practical opportunities to inspire individuals as well as organizations as they build connection and empowerment in the workplace.”
The virtual discussion will examine how, by cultivating a sense of belonging and empowering individuals to demonstrate their expertise, participants discover opportunities to thrive personally and professionally.
Stroman works with organizations to amplify the development of their most valuable assets, people. She serves as a trusted advisor to both leaders and individual contributors to guide, strengthen, and elevate their leadership and professional vision to new heights. With over 13 years of career development experience in roles such as Director of Career Services and Campus Executive Director, she has a passion for building relationships and helping others maximize their potential. Stroman is Chair of the Engagement and Partnership Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Working Group of the University of Phoenix’s President’s Advisory Council on DEIB, and is a Board Member of the North Carolina PTA, as well as a leader of a Life Group, designed to give women a place to connect and build a support system.
The discussion will be hosted by Tondra Richardson, MBA, director of Student Diversity & Inclusion, and Saray Lopez, MBA, director, Student Diversity & Inclusion, both with the Office of Educational Equity (OEE) at University of Phoenix. The Educational Equity Webinar Series is part of a series of events with which the OEE engages aiming to foster cultural awareness, thought leadership and community alliances to promote and sustain educational equity and diversity initiatives. The OEE supports students and faculty year-round with programs like the Inclusive Leadership Summit and an internal offering for staff and faculty, The Inclusive Café.
Register for the webinar here.
Previous webinars can be accessed here.
