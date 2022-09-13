PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022--
University of Phoenix is holding the newest webinar in its Educational Equity Webinar Series, titled “Global Inclusion: Practical applications of a meta approach to create a more equitable world,” on September 15 at 11:00am PDT. The event is part of a public series intended for educators, diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) practitioners, higher education leaders and administrators, employers, nonprofit organizations, government affiliates, and University of Phoenix faculty, staff, students, and alumni across the globe.
Bert Vercamer of Global Inclusion leads this webinar to consider how society deals with difference, or, in other words, how individuals deal with people who think and behave differently from themselves? To answer these fundamental questions, Vercamer recognizes that the approaches offered by the intercultural field (IC), the DEIB field (DEIB), and the social justice (SJ) field – all related but different fields – are by themselves insufficient to transform the world around us, and in this workshop offers an innovative approach, and a meta-model, through the emerging field of Global Inclusion. Participants will gain:
- An understanding of the limitations of the fields of DEIB, IC and SJ,
- An understanding of the Meta Model of Global Inclusion,
- An awareness of how a competency approach can be effective in DEIB work,
- The ability to consider how this approach might be applied in one’s own context.
Vercamer is a differencist, consultant, strategist, keynote speaker and executive coach, focusing on the key question of how individuals and organizations effectively deal with difference in identities and culture. In his work he combines intercultural learning focused on the global, and diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging work focused on domestic diversity, under the banner of Global Inclusion. A former CEO, Vercamer has trained and coached more than 10,000 people, including executives and diplomats. He works with corporations, global non-profits, government agencies, and educational institutions. Learn more here about Vercamer and Global Inclusion.
The discussion will be hosted by Tondra Richardson, MBA, director of Student Diversity & Inclusion, and Saray Lopez, MBA, director, Student Diversity & Inclusion, both with the Office of Educational Equity at University of Phoenix.
Register for the webinar here.
Previous webinars can be accessed here.
