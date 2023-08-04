PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2023--
University of Phoenix is pleased to share it has issued more than 450 digital badges to qualifying attendees at the University’s second annual Inclusive Leadership Summit and Career Fair, held May 2-4, 2023. The virtual event, titled “Developing a Culture of Belonging: Prioritizing Social and Emotional Well-Being,” gave participants the opportunity to earn two digital badges demonstrating inclusive leadership skills. The badges, which are digital icons that display skills acquired through learning, are sharable on resumes and digital platforms. The University of Phoenix offered attendees the opportunity to earn digital badges as part of a larger commitment to skills-aligned programs and courses.
“University of Phoenix is proud of our continued commitment to relevant, skills-based learning,” shares John Woods, Ph.D., provost and chief academic officer. “Making badges an integral part of the summit experience allowed learners to highlight the valuable leadership skills they gained during the event. Providing busy adult learners with tangible evidence of skills through digital badging is just one way we are committed to empowering learners and job seekers.”
The Inclusive Leadership Summit aims to foster an atmosphere conducive to life-long learning and addressing systemic inequities to inform an ever-changing workforce. According to the recently released 2023 Career Optimism Index ® study by University of Phoenix Career Institute ®, 47% of American workers are experiencing burnout on the job. Findings of the study suggest that by investing in employees’ professional development, mental health and engagement, employers can foster feelings of employee optimism.
All summit attendees had the opportunity to earn the “Inclusive Leader: Social and Emotional Wellbeing” digital badge. Summit attendees earned this digital badge by actively engaging in critical dialogue examining aspects of trauma, prioritizing accessibility as an aspect of inclusion, post-pandemic challenges and the ongoing social and systemic issues that hinder performance and retention. Participant engagement was captured with written reflections on practices meant to foster a safe, inclusive environment that promotes social and emotional wellbeing. During the event, 303 attendees earned the Social and Emotional Wellbeing badge.
Event attendees who earned the “Inclusive Leader: Owning a Personal narrative” digital badge focused practical methods for improving their brand as a champion for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB). Attendees who earned this badge participated in the inaugural Workforce Diversity Leaders Seminar, three highly interactive sessions facilitated for participants to leverage their authenticity as a value proposition to contribute to their practice of inclusive leadership. As a result, 154 summit attendees earned this workforce-focused badge. The Workforce Diversity Leaders Seminar also served as a meeting place for the advancement and empowerment of employee resource group (ERG) or business resource group (BRG) leaders, ERG or BRG sponsors and emerging leaders who serve in workforce areas related to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.
Summit participant Carla Johnson, a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Manager for Allegis Group, says she valued the opportunity to participate in the Workforce Diversity Leaders Seminar at this year’s event. “As a professional committed to fostering diversity, equity and inclusion, I was happy to see the Inclusive Leadership Summit offer the Workplace Diversity Leadership Seminars and associated badge this year,” she shares. “Although strategies for inclusive leadership were offered throughout the event, the seminars really focused on strategies for leaders to expand our skills and support our teams. The change to earn a digital badge was important as well, as it helps bring visibility to these important skillsets.”
