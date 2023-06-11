PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 11, 2023--
University of Phoenix is pleased to announce it will be participating in the 2023 SHRM Annual Conference, to be held June 11-14 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. University Provost and Chief Academic Officer, John Woods, will be delivering opening remarks during a featured session at the event on June 12, and the University will be hosting Booth #3852 during the conference. The booth will be hosted by experts from the University of Phoenix Workforce Solutions Group and will showcase the non-credit, self-led professional development courses that provide recertification credits for the SHRM Certified Professional (SHRM-CP®) and SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP®).
As a member of the SHRM Recertification Provider network, University of Phoenix offers eight non-credit, self-led courses that focus on topics including diversity, equity and inclusion, communication leadership, and business acumen. Each course aligns to the SHRM Body of Applied Skills and Knowledge™ ( SHRM BASK ™) and provides 30 professional development credits (PDCs) upon successful completion. SHRM-CP, SHRM-SCP, SHRM BASK, and SHRM Body of Applied Skills and Knowledge are registered trademarks of Society for Human Resource Management.
"Participating in the SHRM Conference and continuing our commitment to the development of human resource professionals is one of many ways we can help meet the needs of today's working professionals and employers," said Jay Titus, vice president of the Workforce Solutions Group at University of Phoenix. "Being able to award professional development credits through high-quality, online programs, makes professional development more accessible for busy HR professionals."
During the conference, the University of Phoenix will be giving attendees the chance to win one of 20 free SHRM recertification courses. Eligible non-credit, self-led professional development courses at the University of Phoenix can provide 30 professional development credits and these courses align to SHRM® BASK ™. The SHRM-CP® and SHRM-SCP® certifications have more than 120,000 certificate recipients in over 105 countries.
The theme of this year’s SHRM Conference is “Drive Change,” and will offer peer-to-peer networking, inspiring addresses from top business and HR leaders, competency-based HR seminars, hands-on workshops, plus curated content focused on some of the most pressing issues facing HR: DE&I, workplace culture, talent acquisition, and retention. More information about the SHRM Conference may be found here.
Learn more here about flexible and scalable employee training solutions available through University of Phoenix.
About University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives.For more information, visit phoenix.edu.
