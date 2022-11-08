PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022--
University of Phoenix announces that Eve Krahe-Billings, Ph.D., dean, Academic Innovation and Evaluation, Mary Elizabeth Smith, director, Learning Innovation Strategy, and Shelly Hodges, senior director, College Operations, are leading a session on the collaborative work of the University’s journey toward university-wide skills-aligned curriculum at the 1EdTech Digital Curriculum & App Innovation Summit held November 7-10, 2022, in Baltimore, Maryland.
1EdTech's new Digital Curriculum and App Innovation Summit is intended to showcase prime examples of how educational institutions leverage technology to make life easier for educators while also improving student learning experiences and outcomes.
Krahe-Billings, Smith and Hodges will lead the session, Curriculum to Careers: Radical Collaboration in Assessment + Analytics + Design on November 9, 2022, at 8:30am EST. As University of Phoenix leadership in student learning assessment, data analytics, and learning experience design, they will detail the University’s journey toward university-wide, skills-aligned curriculum, and the steps taken to successfully vision, design, and implement a skills-aligned curriculum framework focused on career identification and development across all academic programming at the University.
“University of Phoenix is a place that, knowing our students and the value they place on the practicality of education, has emerged from a pandemic period with over 85 percent of programs open for new enrollment revised, skills-tagged, and ready for use by students,” says Krahe-Billings. “I look forward to sharing how our highly collaborative process made this both possible and successful.”
As Dean of Academic Innovation and Evaluation, Krahe-Billings' accountabilities are divided between identifying and vetting emerging trends and current best practice across higher ed for use at the university and oversight of all student learning assessment, leading teams devoted to academic and institutional assessment as well as the tech systems that ingest and aid in analysis of data. She is a member of the Board of Directors of the American Association of University Administrators and a former member of the Board of Directors of the Arizona Humanities Council.
Hodges has been in higher education for over 20 years in a variety of leadership roles, spanning work within student services, product management, data analytics and operations. In her current role as Senior Director of College Operations within the University of Phoenix, she analyzes data to identify issues and develops recommendations for solutions, working closely with academic leadership to improve operations for the colleges including student experience, retention, graduation rates and progression outcomes.
Smith has been involved in educational innovation for over thirty years, working in curriculum development, learning design, faculty development, faculty, and e-learning roles for four universities and several community colleges, as well as two educational software companies.
1EdTech is a worldwide member-based non-profit community partnership of educational providers, state/national departments of education, and edtech suppliers. The 1EdTech community provides collaborative leadership that shapes the foundation of an open edtech ecosystem now and into the future to enable unlimited potential in every learner.
For more information about the 1EdTech Digital Curriculum & App Innovation Summit, visit the registration website.
About University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives.For more information, visit phoenix.edu.
