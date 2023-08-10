PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2023--
University of Phoenix celebrates the accomplishments of the students named to its semi-annual President’s and Dean’s Lists, recognizing the success and progress of students who are achieving academic excellence in their programs of study. The President's List identifies students who have achieved a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), whereas the Dean's lists require a 3.5 or higher GPA for undergraduate degree program students, and a 3.7 or higher GPA for master’s degree program students. Dean’s Lists recognition is awarded to bachelor’s and master’s degree students from the College of Business and Information Technology; College of Education; College of General Studies; College of Health Professions; College of Nursing; and College of Social and Behavioral Sciences.
As the workforce market shifts toward recognizing skills gaps as well as opportunity gaps for workers, the ability of individuals pursing degrees to share their progress and incremental success through recognition lists and digital credentialing can help support career mobility and demonstrate skills acquisition.
"Highlighting the extraordinary academic achievements of our students with the President and Dean's Lists upholds a tradition honored across institutions of higher learning," states Chris Lynne, President of University of Phoenix. "For adult learners dedicated to their studies, these lists provide clear evidence of their academic commitment, progress, and success, which can be valuable for employers and potential employers."
To be eligible for Dean’s or President’s List recognition, students must complete a minimum of 12 credits during the previous six months, with the required minimum GPA for their program level, and have no failing grades. Students enrolled in courses that are longer than typical need to complete at least 9 credits.
“It is an honor to make the Dean’s list because it is a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication needed for such an achievement,” shares Bradley Schoffstall, who was named to the Dean’s List and recently completed his Bachelor of Science in Management and is now pursuing a master's degree. “Finding time to balance an academic schedule, family time, and full-time career takes discipline and commitment. It can be difficult and trying at times, but the reward and motivation is worth it in the long run.”
“I'm so proud to be named to the President's List this year," shares Dawn McCormick, who is pursuing her Bachelor of Science in Management degree and shared her accomplishment on the professional social network LinkedIn. "I can't wait to see where my educational journey takes me. As a full-time mother and employee, it has not been an easy task to maintain, but the hard work and pursuit of this degree has been worth it. With the support I receive from University of Phoenix, my family, as well as my instructors, I'm extremely proud that I was able to achieve this goal along the way."
The recognition offered by these lists is further enhanced by the university’s progress of its skills-tagged curriculum and digital badging. University of Phoenix recently announced that associate, bachelor and master degree programs now open for new enrollment are 100% skills-mapped, and the University has issued more than 300,000 digital badges in multiple programs since launching the initiative.
The university works with labor market researchers including Lightcast™, formerly Emsi Burning Glass, and expert faculty in their fields, to identify, tag, and map employer sought-after skills in curriculum, and students’ progress are made visible through their profile dashboard. Students can then claim digital badges, using the Credly platform, to display skills across multiple platforms including resumes, social media and digital platforms as proof of learning for potential employers, current employers, and colleagues.
