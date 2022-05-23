PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2022--
University of Phoenix is holding a monthlong employee donation drive in support of Give an Hour®, a non-profit organization that connects veterans and military community members to free mental health resources through a network of mental health providers who donate their time to the organization. The donation drive is voluntary and provides a donation link specifically for university employees.
Veterans and military members face significant cultural changes including mental health challenges and stigma when returning to civilian life and workplaces. Give an Hour® harnesses the skill, expertise, and generosity of volunteer mental health professionals to provide no-cost mental health care to those in the veteran and military communities, those affected by natural disasters such as the California wildfires, and man-made disasters, such as mass shootings.
Give an Hour® is a resource for University of Phoenix military-affiliated students and provides university employee education and training on how to support military-affiliated students.
“Mental health issues impact all of us, whether individually, or with family or friends,” states Cheryl Naumann, chief human resources officer. “During Mental Health Awareness Month, we wanted to make this donation drive part of our awareness effort. We have been proud to join forces with Give an Hour® for other mental health initiatives for a number of years, and this effort allows us to uplift and support their important work.”
One aim of Give an Hour® is to develop national networks of volunteers capable of responding to both acute and chronic conditions that arise within our society. Harnessing the skill and expertise of volunteer professionals allows the organization to increase the likelihood that those in need receive the support and care they deserve.
During Mental Health Awareness Month, Give an Hour has issued the fund-raising campaign “ Find the ONE Challenge,” honoring the connection between healthy mind and healthy body and challenging individuals to find the ONE healthy habit that makes them feel strong, partner with a friend to do the same, and make a donation to Give an Hour®. Any individual can participate in the Find the ONE Challenge here.
About University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visitphoenix.edu.
