University of Phoenix Office of Educational Equity (OEE) is proud to support the Tempe Union High School District’s “Reading Under the Stars: The Ethic of Belonging” event. Reading Under the Stars is a community-driven initiative that promotes literacy and shares stories to help foster a deep sense of belonging among individuals of all backgrounds. The event will take place on September 19, 2023, at the Mesa Community College Planetarium, and promises to be an evening filled with rich storytelling and a shared commitment to inclusivity.
Tondra Richardson, MBA, Director of Student Diversity & Inclusion at the University of Phoenix, expressed her strong support for the event, stating: "At University of Phoenix, we firmly believe that education is a path to empowerment, and books are a gateway to understanding the world around us. 'Reading Under the Stars: The Ethic of Belonging' aligns perfectly with our mission to create a supportive and inclusive learning environment. We are honored to support this event and believe it will make a meaningful impact in bringing our community together."
The event will feature a variety of activities, including reading sessions, storytelling, and opportunities for attendees to engage in discussions about the importance of diversity and inclusion in literature and society. Families, students, and community members are encouraged to attend this inspiring evening of educational storytelling.
There are two additional Reading Under the Stars sessions scheduled following the September 19 session. Those sessions will take place on January 4, 2024, and March 25, 2024. All three sessions afford participants a safe space in which they can broaden their understanding of the transformational power of belonging.
The work being done in the Reading Under the Stars program compliments the University’s longstanding commitment to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging, as well as the OEE’s mission to foster cultural awareness, provide thought leadership and form community alliances to promote and sustain educational equity and diversity initiatives. The OEE supports University of Phoenix students and faculty year-round with public programs like Educational Equity Webinar Series, the Inclusive Leadership Summit and an internal offering for staff and faculty, The Inclusive Café.
As a leader in providing accessible and innovative education, the University of Phoenix recognizes the transformative power of literacy and believes in the importance of fostering a sense of belonging for all individuals.
About University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor’s and master’s degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives.For more information,visit phoenix.edu.
