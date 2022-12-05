University of Phoenix Supports Willing Warriors’ New Grand Lodge Delivering Life-Changing Retreats for Military Service Members

Willing Warriors leadership and University of Phoenix alumni at the ground-breaking ceremony December 2, 2022, left to right: Sarah Ford, executive director, Willing Warriors; John Dominick, co-founder, Willing Warriors; Shirley Dominick, president and co-founder, Willing Warriors (alum); Barbara Smith, vice president, University of Phoenix District - Maryland - Virginia Alumni Chapter (alum); Kent Blumberg, faculty and national account manager, University of Phoenix (alum); and Ken Lukonis, Board member, Willing Warriors (alum).