PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022--
University of Phoenix announces that Avinash Tripathi, vice president, analytics, is the closing keynote speaker at the Evanta Atlanta Chief Data Officer (CDO) Executive Summit, December 6-7, 2022. Evanta, a Gartner Company, joins with Atlanta CDO to launch this event bringing cross-industry analytics leaders together for a learning experience. Tripathi is a Governing Body Member of Atlanta CDO.
Tripathi’s closing keynote address focuses on data storytelling, “Telling the Data Story – Absorbing Complexity, Delivering Simplicity,” delivered December 7, 2022, at 7:45 am EST.
“Data has always been with humans, but what has changed is our increasing ability to store, process and consume information to benefit humanity,” states Tripathi. “Data storytelling, or how to effectively communicate data insights, is a much-needed enterprise skill and today's organizations must focus on upskilling and reskilling as this gap is widening. I look forward to sharing how we can approach sharing those insights in a more accessible and actionable approach.”
Tripathi leads the data strategy and analytics team at the University of Phoenix, establishing the strategy and vision and providing operational support for the delivery of information and analytics platforms and solutions to key stakeholders. He has over 20 years of experience with strong emphasis on design, analysis, development and implementation of predictive, prescriptive and simulation models in Education, Insurance and Financial Industry. Tripathi completed his master’s in business economics and statistics at Southern Illinois University.
For more information about the Evanta Atlanta CDO Executive Summit, visit the registration website.
About University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives.For more information, visit phoenix.edu.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005467/en/
CONTACT: Sharla Hooper
University of Phoenix
KEYWORD: ARIZONA GEORGIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONTINUING UNIVERSITY TRAINING EDUCATION
SOURCE: University of Phoenix
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/18/2022 12:15 PM/DISC: 11/18/2022 12:17 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005467/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.