University of Phoenix announces that Avinash Tripathi, vice president, analytics, will lead the opening panel discussion at the Data & Analytics Live online event, January 18-19, 2023. The panel discussion, focused on building a customer-focused data strategy, “Marketing and Data - Collaborating Towards a Data-Driven, Customer-Centric Organization,” will take place January 18, 2022, at 11:00 am EST. Corinium, a global community with over 500,000 senior data and analytics decision-makers spread across 52+ countries, will host the event.
“Successful organizations have always understood the importance of leveraging data to enhance the customer experience,” states Tripathi. “As access to data increases, actionable insight into the needs, attitudes and behaviors of consumers depends upon a seamless approach to data integration and visualization. I look forward to an insightful and open discussion with our panel of experts on approaching data from a customer-centric point of view.”
A thought leader in data and analytics, Tripathi was recently featured on the Business of Data podcast, a publication of Corinium, hosted by Catherine King. The episode, titled “Flipping the Narrative of Analytics, from Cost to Profit,” focuses on the challenges and benefits of approaching analytics as a profit and revenue-generating opportunity, rather than a cost center. Tripathi and King discuss practical tips on approaching business problems with analytics, accessibility and profit generation as a mindset.
Tripathi leads the data strategy and analytics team at the University of Phoenix, establishing the strategy and vision and providing operational support for the delivery of information and analytics platforms and solutions to key stakeholders. He has over 20 years of experience with strong emphasis on design, analysis, development, and implementation of advanced analytics and AI solutions in Education, Insurance and Financial Industry. Tripathi completed his master’s in business economics and statistics at Southern Illinois University.
