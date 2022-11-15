North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Snow this evening will mix with and change to rain late. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will mix with and change to rain late. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.