DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2023--
The "Global IoT in Manufacturing Market by Component (Services, Solutions), Connectivity (Cellular Network, NFC, RFID), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application, Vertical - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global IoT in Manufacturing Market on a global scale is expected to experience substantial growth, with a significant CAGR forecasted for the upcoming period.
Regional revenue generation has been boosted by economic and significant infrastructure development.
The analysis of patterns related to domestic production, import and export, and consumption has enabled market participants to capitalize on potential opportunities. Furthermore, the accompanied qualitative and quantitative parameters in the report, including detailed analysis, have highlighted the market's driving and restraining factors.
The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global IoT in Manufacturing Market.
The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic. Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading.
Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Global IoT in Manufacturing Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:
- Based on Component, the market is studied across Services and Solutions. .
- Based on Connectivity, the market is studied across Cellular Network, NFC, RFID, Satellite Network, and Wi-Fi. The NFC is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.
- Based on Deployment Mode, the market is studied across Cloud and On-Premises. The Cloud is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.
- Based on Organization Size, the market is studied across Large Enterprises and SMEs. The SMEs is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.
- Based on Application, the market is studied across Asset Tracking & Management, Automation Control & Management, Business Communication, Business Process Optimization or Workflow Optimization, Emergency & Incident Management, Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Predictive Maintenance, and Real-Time Workforce Tracking & Management. The Predictive Maintenance is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.
- Based on Vertical, the market is studied across Discrete Manufacturing and Process Manufacturing. The Discrete Manufacturing is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.
- Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. Asia-Pacific is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Ongoing industrialization with advanced manufacturing technology adoption worldwide
- Potential demand attributed to deploy cloud-based platforms in manufacturing sectors
- Rapidly elevating demand for integrated supply chains with improved operational efficiency
Restraints
- Lack of skilled workers coupled with standardization in communication protocols
Opportunities
- Favorable governmental laws to assist implementation of IoT-based services
- Development of novel technologies associated with IoT in manufacturing
Challenges
- Concern associated with data privacy and data security
Companies Mentioned
- Atos SE
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- General Electric Company
- HCL Technologies
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Intel Corporation
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Litmus Automation Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- PTC Inc.
- SAP SE
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Software AG
- Wind River Systems, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f38i3w
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230808479068/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: IOT (INTERNET OF THINGS) TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING MOBILE/WIRELESS OTHER MANUFACTURING NETWORKS
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/08/2023 09:14 AM/DISC: 08/08/2023 09:13 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230808479068/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.