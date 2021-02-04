Air Force (4-12, 2-10) vs. UNLV (6-9, 3-5)
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UNLV looks for its ninth straight win over Air Force at Thomas & Mack Center. The last victory for the Falcons at UNLV was a 75-68 win on Jan. 4, 2014.
STEPPING UP: A.J. Walker is averaging 14.1 points to lead the way for the Falcons. Chris Joyce is also a primary contributor, producing 11.7 points per game. The Runnin' Rebels have been led by David Jenkins Jr., who is averaging 15.1 points.
DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Runnin' Rebels have allowed just 69.6 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 78 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.ACCURATE A.J.: Walker has connected on 39.5 percent of the 76 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 9 for 26 over his last three games. He's also made 70.6 percent of his foul shots this season.
YET TO WIN: The Runnin' Rebels are 0-9 when they allow at least 72 points and 6-0 when they hold opponents to anything below 72. The Falcons are 0-10 when allowing 72 or more points and 4-2 on the season, otherwise.
STREAK STATS: Air Force has lost its last four road games, scoring 62 points, while allowing 73 per game.
TIGHTENING UP: Air Force's offense has turned the ball over 14.9 times per game this year, but is averaging 10.3 turnovers over its last three games.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25
