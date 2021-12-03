ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 3, 2021--
upGrad, Asia’s higher EdTech major has announced a partnership today with the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business to offer a Professional Certificate Program in Data Science and Business Analytics. The course is designed to help professionals understand the domain/subject better and make data-driven business decisions.
The nine-month fully online program, which begins in January 2022, brings together qualified faculty and industry leaders who are known in the fields of data science and business analytics and includes industry-driven assignments and a capstone project. Additionally, 100+ hours of live sessions and robust mentor and student support is provided to help learners experience a seamless learning journey and build a rewarding career.
The program’s academic director, Dr. Kislaya Prasad, says the launch is especially timely, “ We live in the age of data. The storied companies of our times - such as Google, Amazon, Facebook, Netflix - are all powered by data science. ”
“It's not just Tech,” says Prasad, a research professor who also is academic director of Maryland Smith’s Center for Global Business. “All industries are realizing the value in data-driven decision making. So, it is not surprising that data skills have become critical for advancement in corporate careers.”
“Data is the new global currency and fluency in data analytics creates exponential opportunities for career enhancement,” said Karan Raturi, General Manager, North America, upGrad. “There has never been a better time to reinvent and recharge your career. As professionals return to an office or re-evaluate their work-life goals, upGrad, in partnership with University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business, is offering professionals an opportunity to expand their skill sets and find or create new opportunities to build meaningful and progressive careers.”
Program instructors include respected and accomplished professors, Dr. P.K. Kannanand Dr. Anil K. Gupta. Kannan - the Dean’s Chair in Marketing Science, “is one of the world’s foremost marketing professors with special expertise in quantitative and Digital Marketing,” says Prasad.
Gupta is among the program instructors. Ranked by Thinkers50 as one of the world's most influential management thinkers, he has been named by The Economist, as one of the world's "superstars” for research on emerging markets. He is also the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Educator Award from the Academy of Management 's International Management Division on the topic of globalization. Among other distinctions, he is a member of CNBC Disrupters 50 Advisory Council and holds the Michael D. Dingman Chair in Strategy, Globalization, and Entrepreneurship at University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business.
Maryland Smith continues to rank among the top business school programs in the country, according to the latest ratings from U.S. News & World Report. The school is ranked No. 23 nationally and No.13 among public university business programs.
The progressive leadership of the University is as equally aligned and driven as upGrad to bring together a world-class education and globally recognised programs at an affordable cost to learners around the world.
upGrad has enrolled learners from more than 100 countries, and last year, doubled its U.S. enrollment with 25% of its learners now coming from the U.S., it’s second largest market. The education technology leader is doubling its U.S. team to continue supporting brand and operations expansion in the U.S.
“Our blended learning approach will help expand our learners' academic and professional exposure while also enabling them to substantially save on their education expenses. We are thrilled to have the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business join us, and with many more universities joining our network, we continue to empower learners across geographies. This is among many new university partnerships that will be announced in due course,” said Ronnie Screwvala, Chairperson & Co-Founder, upGrad.
About upGrad
upGrad - started in 2015 is a pioneer in the online education revolution, focused on powering career success for a global workforce of over 1.3 billion. It is one of the few Integrated LifeLongLearning Tech Companies in the world - spanning the college learner to the working professional from the age group of 18-60 years and across Undergrad courses, Campus & Job Linked Programs, Studying Abroad, short form to executive programs to Degrees, Masters and Doctoral - with a learner base of over 2 million across 100 countries and over 300 University partners and a robust enterprise business with a client base of 1000 companies worldwide.
upGrad’s Global Learning Engine rests on four pillars - (a) its large repository of original & owned content and IP, (b) its own best-in-class proprietary tech platform, (c) its high touch human led delivery service backed by coaches & mentors, and (d) an 85% course completion track record, backed by a further 80% career outcomes guaranteed performance.
Already termed Asia’s higher EdTech leader it has offices in the UK, U.S., Middle East, India, Singapore & Vietnam, and with presence in many more countries.
About the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business
The Robert H. Smith School of Business is an internationally recognized leader in management education and research. One of 12 colleges and schools at the University of Maryland, College Park, the Smith School offers undergraduate, full-time and part-time MBA, executive MBA, online MBA, specialty master's, PhD and executive education programs, as well as outreach services to the corporate community. The school offers its degree, custom and certification programs in learning locations in North America and Asia.
