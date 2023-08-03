AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2023--

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based tools for digital transformation, today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter 2023 and issued guidance for its third quarter and full year of 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $74.5 million, a decrease of 7% from $80.2 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Subscription and support revenue was $70.5 million, a decrease of 6% from $75.0 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • GAAP net loss was $15.1 million compared to a GAAP net loss of $16.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was $16.5 million compared to GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $16.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders was $0.51 per share, compared to a GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.52 per share in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $16.6 million, or 22% of total revenue, compared to $24.5 million, or 31% of total revenue, in the second quarter of 2022.
  • GAAP operating cash flow was $7.0 million, compared to GAAP operating cash flow of $14.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. Free cash flow was $6.7 million, compared to free cash flow of $13.9 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Cash on hand as of the end of the second quarter of 2023 was $262.6 million.

"In Q2, we beat our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance midpoints and free cash flow came in as expected," said Jack McDonald, Upland's chairman and chief executive officer. "We also added another 20 new major customers and announced a host of new product innovations," he added. "It's still early, but as noted, we are making progress on our new growth plan and remain focused on building shareholder value over time.”

Second Quarter Business Highlights

  • We expanded relationships with 313 existing customers, 32 of which were major expansions. We also welcomed 155 new customers to Upland in the second quarter, including 20 new major customers.
  • This quarter was busy for our sales enablement product, Altify. Starting with a webinar that featured Forrester, which covered best practices for B2B enterprise sales. Followed by the launch of the new Altify book, Not Just Another Vendor, which is a collection of real experiences and best practices from outstanding sales leaders who have used account planning to multiply pipeline and grow revenue.
  • Two of Upland’s products were listed among notable vendors in recent Forrester landscape reports. Upland Altify was included in The Account-Based Selling Technologies Landscape, Q2 2023 report, and Upland Kapost was also included in The Content Engagement Solutions Landscape, Q2 2023 report.
  • Qvidian announced its latest release, which focused on optimizing the user experience with a revamped content library that aims to help customers increase productivity, shorten sales cycles, and accelerate win rates.
  • In June, Upland was awarded HP’s Global Partner Excellence Award for our continued efforts in providing HP customers with flexible, dynamic product solutions that enable modern document lifecycles for their businesses and that align with their unique requirements.

Business Outlook

The revised guidance below reflects the significant incremental sales, marketing and product investments that Upland is making as part of its comprehensive growth plan.

For the quarter ending September 30, 2023, Upland expects reported total revenue to be between $70.4 and $76.4 million, including subscription and support revenue between $65.5 and $70.5 million, for a decline in total revenue of 8% at the mid-point over the quarter-ended September 30, 2022. Third quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $14.5 and $17.5 million, for an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 22% at the mid-point. This Adjusted EBITDA guide at the mid-point is a decrease of 36% from the quarter-ended September 30, 2022.

For the full year ending December 31, 2023, Upland expects reported total revenue to be between $292.1 and $304.1 million, including subscription and support revenue between $274.0 and $284.0 million, for a decline in total revenue of 6% at the mid-point over the year ended December 31, 2022. Full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $63.2 and $69.2 million, for an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 22% at the mid-point. This Adjusted EBITDA guide at the midpoint is a decrease of 32% over the year ended December 31, 2022.

Conference Call Details

Upland's executive team will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time, 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today to review Upland’s financial results and outlook for the business. The call can be accessed via a webcast on investor.uplandsoftware.com, or by dialing 1-888-800-8770 in North America or +1-646-307-1953 if outside North America, international rates apply. Attendees will need to use access code 6485253 to join the call. This webcast will contain forward-looking statements and other material information regarding Upland’s financial and operating results.

Following the completion of the conference call, a recording of the webcast will be made available at investor.uplandsoftware.com for twelve months.

About Upland Software

Upland helps global businesses accelerate digital transformation with a powerful cloud software library that provides choice, flexibility, and value. Our growing library of products delivers the "last mile" plug-in processes, reporting, and job specific workflows that major cloud platforms and homegrown systems don’t provide. We focus on specific business challenges and support every corner of the organization, operating at scale and delivering quick time to value for our ~1,800 enterprise customers. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share and free cash flow.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results, such as our revenues excluding the impact for foreign currency fluctuations or our operating performance excluding not only non-cash charges, but also discrete cash charges that are infrequent in nature. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, see the tables provided below in this release.

We are unable to reconcile any forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their directly comparable GAAP financial measures because the information which is needed to complete a reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort. Additionally, we are unable to quantify the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations on components of our income statement beyond revenues because the information which is needed to do so is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

Upland defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), calculated in accordance with GAAP, plus net income (loss) from discontinued operations, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, net, other expense (income), net, provision for income taxes, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses, non-recurring litigation costs, purchase accounting adjustments for deferred revenue and impairment of goodwill.

Upland defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss), calculated in accordance with GAAP, plus, amortization of purchased intangible assets, amortization of debt discount, loss on debt extinguishment, stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related expenses, non-recurring litigation expenses, purchase accounting adjustments for deferred revenue, non-recurring provision for income tax, impairment of goodwill and the related tax effect of the adjustments above.

Upland defines free cash flow as GAAP operating cash flow less purchases of property and equipment.

Upland defines major accounts as accounts with greater than or equal to $25,000 in annual recurring revenue.

Upland defines major expansions as existing customers who expanded the amount of annual recurring revenue under their contract by at least $25,000.

Upland defines cash gross margin as product revenue less subscription and support cost of sales, excluding depreciation & amortization.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance, including our guidance related to future performance, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments we may make. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact and often include words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “continue,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “hope,” “predict,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “expect” or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but are not limited to: our financial performance and our ability to achieve or sustain profitability or predict future results; our plans regarding future acquisitions and our ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions; our ability to expand our go to market operations, including our marketing and sales organization, and successfully increase sales of our products; our ability to obtain financing in the future on acceptable terms or at all; our expectations with respect to revenue, cost of revenue and operating expenses in future periods; our expectations with regard to revenue from perpetual licenses and professional services; our ability to adapt to macroeconomic factors impacting the global economy, including foreign currency exchange risk, inflation and supply chain constraints; our ability to attract and retain customers; our ability to successfully enter new markets and manage our international expansion; our ability to comply with privacy laws and regulations; our ability to deliver high-quality customer service; our plans regarding, and our ability to effectively manage, our growth; maintaining our senior management team and key personnel; the performance of our resellers; our ability to adapt to changing market conditions and competition; our ability to adapt to technological change and continue to innovate; global economic and financial market conditions and uncertainties; the growth of demand for cloud-based, digital transformation applications; our ability to integrate our applications with other software applications; maintaining and expanding our relationships with third parties; costs associated with defending intellectual property infringement and other claims; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand and intellectual property; our expectations with regard to trends, such as seasonality, which affect our business; impairments to goodwill and other intangible assets; our beliefs regarding how our applications benefit customers and what our competitive strengths are; the operation, reliability and security of our third-party data centers; the risk that we did not consider another contingency included in this list; our expectations as to the payment of dividends; the potential elimination or limitation of tax incentives or tax losses and/or reductions of U.S. federal net operating losses; and factors that could affect our business and financial results identified in Upland's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Upland's most recent 10-K filed with the SEC. Additional information will also be set forth in Upland's future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings that Upland makes with the SEC. The forward-looking statements herein represent Upland's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while Upland may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Upland specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the views of Upland as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Upland Software, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription and support

 

$

70,494

 

 

$

75,017

 

 

$

143,408

 

 

$

148,644

 

Perpetual license

 

 

1,252

 

 

 

1,858

 

 

 

2,823

 

 

 

3,636

 

Total product revenue

 

 

71,746

 

 

 

76,875

 

 

 

146,231

 

 

 

152,280

 

Professional services

 

 

2,751

 

 

 

3,352

 

 

 

5,322

 

 

 

6,663

 

Total revenue

 

 

74,497

 

 

 

80,227

 

 

 

151,553

 

 

 

158,943

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription and support

 

 

22,073

 

 

 

24,125

 

 

 

45,558

 

 

 

46,194

 

Professional services and other

 

 

2,105

 

 

 

2,428

 

 

 

4,156

 

 

 

5,114

 

Total cost of revenue

 

 

24,178

 

 

 

26,553

 

 

 

49,714

 

 

 

51,308

 

Gross profit

 

 

50,319

 

 

 

53,674

 

 

 

101,839

 

 

 

107,635

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

15,755

 

 

 

15,331

 

 

 

30,044

 

 

 

30,924

 

Research and development

 

 

12,443

 

 

 

11,676

 

 

 

24,973

 

 

 

23,743

 

General and administrative

 

 

15,583

 

 

 

21,828

 

 

 

32,772

 

 

 

41,442

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

14,853

 

 

 

10,802

 

 

 

29,947

 

 

 

21,853

 

Acquisition-related expenses

 

 

1,072

 

 

 

4,925

 

 

 

2,166

 

 

 

15,338

 

Impairment of goodwill

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

128,755

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

59,706

 

 

 

64,562

 

 

 

248,657

 

 

 

133,300

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(9,387

)

 

 

(10,888

)

 

 

(146,818

)

 

 

(25,665

)

Other expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

(5,376

)

 

 

(7,754

)

 

 

(10,837

)

 

 

(15,516

)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

(617

)

 

 

1,777

 

 

 

808

 

 

 

1,359

 

Total other expense

 

 

(5,993

)

 

 

(5,977

)

 

 

(10,029

)

 

 

(14,157

)

Loss before benefit from income taxes

 

 

(15,380

)

 

 

(16,865

)

 

 

(156,847

)

 

 

(39,822

)

Benefit from income taxes

 

 

233

 

 

 

472

 

 

 

1,655

 

 

 

598

 

Net loss

 

$

(15,147

)

 

$

(16,393

)

 

$

(155,192

)

 

$

(39,224

)

Preferred stock dividends

 

 

(1,329

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,644

)

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

 

$

(16,476

)

 

$

(16,393

)

 

$

(157,836

)

 

$

(39,224

)

Net income (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

 

$

(0.51

)

 

$

(0.52

)

 

$

(4.88

)

 

$

(1.25

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

 

 

32,473,872

 

 

 

31,380,505

 

 

 

32,367,084

 

 

 

31,272,489

 

Upland Software, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

 

 

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

262,556

 

 

$

248,653

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance

 

 

34,434

 

 

 

47,594

 

Deferred commissions, current

 

 

10,697

 

 

 

10,961

 

Unbilled receivables

 

 

3,615

 

 

 

5,313

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

12,167

 

 

 

8,774

 

Total current assets

 

 

323,469

 

 

 

321,295

 

Tax credits receivable

 

 

1,977

 

 

 

2,411

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

1,674

 

 

 

1,830

 

Operating lease right-of-use asset

 

 

3,676

 

 

 

5,719

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

215,946

 

 

 

248,851

 

Goodwill

 

 

352,571

 

 

 

477,043

 

Deferred commissions, noncurrent

 

 

13,611

 

 

 

13,794

 

Interest rate swap assets

 

 

40,919

 

 

 

41,168

 

Other assets

 

 

2,135

 

 

 

1,348

 

Total assets

 

$

955,978

 

 

$

1,113,459

 

LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

13,797

 

 

$

14,939

 

Accrued compensation

 

 

7,535

 

 

 

7,393

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

7,395

 

 

 

10,644

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

102,291

 

 

 

106,465

 

Liabilities due to sellers of businesses

 

 

 

 

 

5,429

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

 

2,243

 

 

 

3,205

 

Current maturities of notes payable

 

 

3,094

 

 

 

3,136

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

136,355

 

 

 

151,211

 

Notes payable, less current maturities

 

 

510,163

 

 

 

511,847

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

 

 

3,637

 

 

 

4,707

 

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

 

 

3,213

 

 

 

4,947

 

Noncurrent deferred tax liability, net

 

 

18,610

 

 

 

18,416

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

1,281

 

 

 

1,170

 

Total liabilities

 

 

673,259

 

 

 

692,298

 

Series A Convertible Preferred Stock

 

 

114,935

 

 

 

112,291

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

3

 

 

 

3

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

616,556

 

 

 

606,755

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

15,415

 

 

 

11,110

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(464,190

)

 

 

(308,998

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

167,784

 

 

 

308,870

 

Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity

 

$

955,978

 

 

$

1,113,459

 

Upland Software, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(15,147

)

 

$

(16,393

)

 

$

(155,192

)

 

$

(39,224

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

18,283

 

 

 

13,931

 

 

 

36,784

 

 

 

28,193

 

Change in fair value of liabilities due to sellers of businesses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(75

)

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(699

)

 

 

(1,066

)

 

 

(2,674

)

 

 

(2,407

)

Amortization of deferred costs

 

 

3,315

 

 

 

2,987

 

 

 

6,667

 

 

 

5,883

 

Foreign currency re-measurement loss

 

 

(23

)

 

 

3

 

 

 

(882

)

 

 

3

 

Non-cash interest and other expense

 

 

579

 

 

 

560

 

 

 

1,152

 

 

 

1,115

 

Non-cash stock compensation expense

 

 

6,370

 

 

 

14,877

 

 

 

12,832

 

 

 

26,496

 

Non-cash loss on impairment of goodwill

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

128,755

 

 

 

 

Non-cash loss on retirement of fixed assets

 

 

34

 

 

 

 

 

 

34

 

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of purchase business combinations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

6,222

 

 

 

12,905

 

 

 

13,212

 

 

 

22,087

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(1,679

)

 

 

(6,384

)

 

 

(6,524

)

 

 

(4,597

)

Accounts payable

 

 

(1,033

)

 

 

3,247

 

 

 

(1,217

)

 

 

(898

)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

(3,247

)

 

 

(364

)

 

 

(4,106

)

 

 

(5,154

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

(5,953

)

 

 

(10,265

)

 

 

(5,994

)

 

 

(9,162

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

7,022

 

 

 

14,038

 

 

 

22,847

 

 

 

22,260

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

 

(289

)

 

 

(121

)

 

 

(504

)

 

 

(297

)

Purchase business combinations, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

(23

)

 

 

 

 

 

(62,356

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(289

)

 

 

(144

)

 

 

(504

)

 

 

(62,653

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payments of debt costs

 

 

(47

)

 

 

(17

)

 

 

(177

)

 

 

(20

)

Payments on notes payable

 

 

(1,350

)

 

 

(1,350

)

 

 

(2,700

)

 

 

(2,700

)

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

 

 

(153

)

 

 

(435

)

 

 

(388

)

 

 

(982

)

Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

182

 

Additional consideration paid to sellers of businesses

 

 

(484

)

 

 

(595

)

 

 

(5,550

)

 

 

(3,088

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(2,033

)

 

 

(2,397

)

 

 

(8,814

)

 

 

(6,608

)

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash

 

 

136

 

 

 

(3,656

)

 

 

374

 

 

 

(3,873

)

Change in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

4,836

 

 

 

7,841

 

 

 

13,903

 

 

 

(50,874

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

 

257,720

 

 

 

130,443

 

 

 

248,653

 

 

 

189,158

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

262,556

 

 

$

138,284

 

 

$

262,556

 

 

$

138,284

 

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest, net of interest rate swaps

 

$

7,292

 

 

$

7,267

 

 

$

14,426

 

 

$

14,474

 

Cash paid for taxes

 

$

2,465

 

 

$

1,644

 

 

$

4,972

 

 

$

2,416

 

Non-cash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business combination consideration including holdbacks and earnouts

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

7,820

 

Upland Software, Inc.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands, unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(15,147

)

 

$

(16,393

)

 

$

(155,192

)

 

$

(39,224

)

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

18,283

 

 

 

13,931

 

 

 

36,784

 

 

 

28,193

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

5,376

 

 

 

7,754

 

 

 

10,837

 

 

 

15,516

 

Other expense (income), net

 

 

617

 

 

 

(1,777

)

 

 

(808

)

 

 

(1,359

)

Benefit from income taxes

 

 

(233

)

 

 

(472

)

 

 

(1,655

)

 

 

(598

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

6,370

 

 

 

14,877

 

 

 

12,832

 

 

 

26,496

 

Acquisition-related expense

 

 

1,072

 

 

 

4,925

 

 

 

2,166

 

 

 

15,338

 

Non-recurring litigation costs

 

 

158

 

 

 

 

 

 

158

 

 

 

 

Purchase accounting deferred revenue discount

 

 

131

 

 

 

1,663

 

 

 

351

 

 

 

3,592

 

Impairment of goodwill

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

128,755

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

16,627

 

 

$

24,508

 

 

$

34,228

 

 

$

47,954

 

Upland Software, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Loss and Non-GAAP EPS

(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP net income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(15,147

)

 

$

(16,393

)

 

$

(155,192

)

 

$

(39,224

)

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

6,370

 

 

 

14,877

 

 

 

12,832

 

 

 

26,496

 

Amortization of purchased intangibles

 

 

17,973

 

 

 

13,536

 

 

 

36,143

 

 

 

27,361

 

Amortization of debt discount

 

 

579

 

 

 

560

 

 

 

1,152

 

 

 

1,115

 

Acquisition-related expense

 

 

1,072

 

 

 

4,925

 

 

 

2,166

 

 

 

15,338

 

Nonrecurring litigation expense

 

 

158

 

 

 

 

 

 

158

 

 

 

 

Purchase accounting deferred revenue discount

 

 

131

 

 

 

1,663

 

 

 

351

 

 

 

3,592

 

Impairment of goodwill

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

128,755

 

 

 

 

Tax effect of adjustments above

 

 

(2,552

)

 

 

(1,939

)

 

 

(6,805

)

 

 

(4,542

)

Non-GAAP net income

 

$

8,584

 

 

$

17,229

 

 

$

19,560

 

 

$

30,136

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, basic

 

 

32,473,872

 

 

 

31,380,505

 

 

 

32,367,084

 

 

 

31,272,489

 

Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, diluted

 

 

39,227,072

 

 

 

31,547,552

 

 

 

39,086,906

 

 

 

31,456,240

 

Non-GAAP earnings per share, basic

 

$

0.26

 

 

$

0.55

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.96

 

Non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.55

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

0.96

 

Upland Software, Inc.

Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow

(in thousands, unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

7,022

 

 

$

14,038

 

 

$

22,847

 

 

$

22,260

 

Less: Purchase of Property and Equipment

 

 

(289

)

 

 

(121

)

 

 

(504

)

 

 

(297

)

Free Cash Flow

 

$

6,733

 

 

$

13,917

 

 

$

22,343

 

 

$

21,963

 

Upland Software, Inc.

Supplemental Financial Information

(in thousands, unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Stock-based compensation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

$

301

 

$

575

 

$

604

 

$

977

Research and development

 

 

648

 

 

658

 

 

1,303

 

 

1,406

Sales and marketing

 

 

558

 

 

1,498

 

 

1,134

 

 

2,972

General and administrative

 

 

4,863

 

 

12,146

 

 

9,791

 

 

21,141

Total

 

$

6,370

 

$

14,877

 

$

12,832

 

$

26,496

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Depreciation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

$

2

 

$

2

 

$

5

 

$

4

Operating expense

 

 

308

 

 

393

 

 

636

 

 

828

Total

 

$

310

 

$

395

 

$

641

 

$

832

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

$

3,428

 

$

3,127

 

$

6,832

 

$

6,336

Operating expense

 

 

14,545

 

 

10,409

 

 

29,311

 

 

21,025

Total

 

$

17,973

 

$

13,536

 

$

36,143

 

$

27,361

 

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230802456845/en/

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact:

Mike Hill

investor-relations@uplandsoftware.com

512-960-1031Media Contact:

Kendell Kelton

media@uplandsoftware.com

678-575-7428

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: Upland Software Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2023.

PUB: 08/03/2023 04:01 PM/DISC: 08/03/2023 04:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230802456845/en

Copyright Business Wire 2023.

Trending Video

Recommended for you