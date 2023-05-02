FILE -Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. For every example such as Kansas City's move to trade up for two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes in 2017 or Buffalo's decision the next year to move up for franchise quarterback Josh Allen, there are misses.