ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2023--

UPS (NYSE:UPS) will announce its 2023 second-quarter results on August 8, 2023, at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, UPS Chief Executive Officer Carol Tomé and Chief Financial Officer Brian Newman will lead an investor conference call to discuss the results. This call will be open to the public via a live webcast.

To listen, visit https://www.investors.ups.com and click on “Webcast.” The webcast audio will be accessible on the Investor Relations website for a limited time following the call.

