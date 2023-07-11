ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2023--
UPS (NYSE:UPS) will announce its 2023 second-quarter results on August 8, 2023, at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
At 8:30 a.m. ET, UPS Chief Executive Officer Carol Tomé and Chief Financial Officer Brian Newman will lead an investor conference call to discuss the results. This call will be open to the public via a live webcast.
To listen, visit https://www.investors.ups.com and click on “Webcast.” The webcast audio will be accessible on the Investor Relations website for a limited time following the call.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711862088/en/
CONTACT: UPS Public Relations
404-828-7123
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA GEORGIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRUCKING TRANSPORT LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT OTHER TRANSPORT
SOURCE: UPS
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/11/2023 04:15 PM/DISC: 07/11/2023 04:15 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711862088/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.