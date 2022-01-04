Upstream Peripheral’s GoBack CTO Catheter Aces its Exam

The GoBack Catheter is a single-lumen crossing catheter which features a curved nitinol needle that serves as an effective crossing tool. The versatile needle can be extended straight or to a curved position beyond the GoBack Catheter’s tip. The protrusion length is determined by the clinician with a thumb selector on the device’s handle. The GoBack comes in two configurations of 4 French and 2.9 French for above and below the knee procedures. The GoBack has regulatory approval in 30 countries.